CLUB NEWS: Retired teachers talk pandemic, inspiration; P.E.O. Chapter FK celebrates fall; P.E.O. Chapter LP to resume after short break

Retired teachers talk pandemic, inspiration

The Council Bluffs Retired School Personnel Unit of the Iowa Retired School Personnel Association met on Oct. 19 for a noon luncheon at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Thirty-seven members and three guests were present.

Our first guest was Superintendent Joel Beyenhof, Treynor Community Schools. He spoke about how the pandemic forced us to educate differently. He challenged us to promote careers in education by telling the positives of why we stayed so many years. The majority in attendance had taught 30 to 40 years.

After our meal, Elaine Goodwin shared her inspiring story, “No Hands? No Feet? Look Out World, Here I Come!” Elaine, a retired nurse, shared the timeline of getting sepsis, being in several hospitals, losing her four limbs, living alone at home, going to rehab and how she does everyday tasks, which can take a little longer than normal. Elaine is very positive and shared that everyone has problems, some worse than hers, but her family and faith have gotten her through the difficult times.

Our next meeting will be Nov. 16 at noon at the Council Bluffs Country Club. Membership is welcomed to all retired school employees from any public or nonpublic Iowa educational institution — community school districts, licensed preschools, daycares and area education agencies. For more information you may contact us at cbrspa451503@gmail.com.

P.E.O. Chapter FK celebrates fall

Chapter FK held their monthly meeting on Oct. 14 at The Council Bluffs Country Club; 30 members attended.

Kathy Thomsen and Patti Ford were hostesses with a fall theme. Pumpkins, pumpkin cookies and candy cups adorned each table. Lana Cruz provided the fundraiser, a beautiful floral arrangement in a ceramic pumpkin was the prize.

Our program this month was provided by Judy Whalen and Marilyn Wymore. They instructed us on the designing of personal greeting cards. What a fun project to do.

We were reminded of our upcoming High Tea on Nov. 12. Everyone is looking forward to this event.

Each month we select a member to give the “member spotlight.” This gives each of us a little more insight into our fellow sisters and their past and current achievements. Beth Keenan was in our “Member Spotlight” this month.

Our chapter will be providing a care package for a specific student of Cottey College in November. These packages provide needed supplies, support and encouragement needed for the young woman to continue to be successful in pursuing her education.

Our next meeting will be on Nov. 11.

P.E.O. Chapter LP to resume after short break

Following Chapter LP’s highly applauded autumn presentation on Sept. 27 of “Taking Pride in our Schools” — a finely illustrated and delineated program by Kathleen Schmedding, head of the Council Bluffs Public School District’s Pathways Program in the capacity of liaison to Iowa Western Community College, Chapter LP of the P.E.O. Sisterhood took a short break and is scheduled to resume its regular business meetings and programs again on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St.

In a continuing series on historical places, people, and events to mark the 176th birthday of Council Bluffs, Tuesday’s topic will focus on selected historic churches of Council Bluffs.

Researched and presented by Darlene Schwarzkopf, president of the congregation of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and a member of Chapter LP, the founding and evolution of four prominent churches in downtown Council Bluffs will be discussed to include: St. Peter’s Catholic Church, the First Baptist Church, Broadway United Methodist Church and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

The program will be preceded by the serving of refreshments and informal visitation among chapter members and guests. Serving as co-hostesses for the day will be Monica Sciortino and Darlene Scharzkopf.

Beverly Fletcher, Chapter LP president, will preside over the business portion of the meeting which is slated to include a review of recent scholarship and grant applications, committee reports and any revisions or additions to the upcoming Dec. 13 meeting to be held at New Horizon Presbyterian Church, when Chapter LP will meet at noon for Christmas Casseroles and Carols, highlighted by the presentation of Christmas music by the church’s Bell Choir under the direction of Cheryl Haines. Serving as official lead hostess for this occasion will be Pauline Larson, assisted by members of the chapter.

Chapter LP will then pause until the New Year on Feb. 21, when members will mark P.E.O.’s founding of 1869 at Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. In 2023, P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) will mark 154 years since its origination by seven college students. It now boasts of having grown into one of the largest organizations for women in the United States of America.