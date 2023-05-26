Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Rotary Noon Club honors outstanding teachers and students

The Council Bluffs Rotary Noon Club honored six teachers and six students at Council Bluffs schools during its May 18 meeting held at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center.

The annual recognition ceremony cited the exceptional work of Shelby Graves, fourth grade teacher, Council Bluffs Community School District; Glenda Lewis, secondary teacher, Heartland Christian School; Jenna Smith, American Sign Language instructor, Iowa School for the Deaf; Nathan Steinbach, culinary arts instructor, Iowa Western Community College; Andrew Brei, physical education teacher, Lewis Central Community School District; and Kim Gorman, fourth grade teacher, St Albert Catholic Schools.

The club also applauded outstanding high school student achievements by recognizing Ashley Zuniga, Abraham Lincoln High School; Hannah Steinmetz, Heartland Christian School; Britany Adame, Iowa School for the Deaf; Elise Thrammer, Lewis Central Community School District; Claire Lewis, St Albert Catholic Schools; and Hailey Carlson, Thomas Jefferson High School.

Promoting education has long been a focal point of the Rotary Noon Club. It held an annual poker tournament on May 13, with the proceeds going to scholarships for students at Iowa Western Community College. Club members also contribute $25 each annually to Iowa Western scholarships.

The mission of Rotary Clubs is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. The Council Bluffs Rotary Noon Club has been serving Council Bluffs since 1915 with the leading purpose of “service above self.” A multitude of service projects and fundraising to support projects are carried out throughout the year. Weekly meetings are held on Thursdays at noon at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S 6th St, Council Bluffs.

To learn more about Rotary, consider membership, or make a gift to support the club’s many service projects, visit the club website at portal.clubrunner.ca/6088, contact Club Administrator Cieandra Tripp at cbrotaryclub@gmail.com, or send a note to the Council Bluffs Rotary Noon Club at PO Box 673, Council Bluffs, IA 51502.