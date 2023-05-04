14th annual Texas Hold ’em Rotary Poker Tournament to be held on May 13

According to the lyrics of a popular 1978 Kenny Rogers tune, “you got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em.” That advice from the hit song, “The Gambler,” could prove useful for an upcoming fundraiser.

The Council Bluffs Rotary Noon Club will hold its 14th annual Charity Texas Hold ‘em Rotary Poker Tournament on Saturday, May 13, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge 531, 380 McKenzie Ave. in Council Bluffs (near Fareway grocery store). Registration will start at noon, and the original buy-in is $50. An additional buy-in is allowed in the first hour, and an add-on is allowed for $20 or $40. Prizes will be given to the top 10 finishers.

“Proceeds will go to the Council Bluffs Rotary Club Foundation and are used for scholarships at Iowa Western Community College for local students,” said Jason James, a Rotary club member who serves as the tournament chair.

The public is encouraged to try their luck playing against one of the Council Bluffs Rotary Noon Club’s newest members, Gina Klein. She played in The Big 50 event in 2019 for the 50th annual World Series of Poker and cashed out in the top 10% of the field.

The mission of Rotary Clubs is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through our fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.

The Council Bluffs Rotary Noon Club has been serving Council Bluffs since 1915 with the leading purpose of “service above self.” A multitude of service projects and fundraising to support projects are carried out throughout the year. Weekly meetings are held on Thursdays at noon at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S Sixth St., Council Bluffs.

To learn more about Rotary, consider membership or make a gift to support the club’s many service projects, visit the club website at portal.clubrunner.ca/6088, contact Club Administrator Cieandra Tripp at cbrotaryclub@gmail.com or send a note to the Council Bluffs Rotary Noon Club at PO Box 673, Council Bluffs, IA 51502.

P.E.O. Chapter FK installs officers

P.E.O. Chapter FK met on March 10 at Council Bluffs Country Club with 28 members in attendance. Diane Carlon and Marilyn Wymore were hostesses with a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Patti Ford provided the fundraiser, which was won by Judy Whalen.

Our program was entitled “What P.E.O. means to me” and we all shared our thoughts and experiences. Marilyn Wymore was in our “Member Spotlight.”

For our social this month, we toured the PACE Center, which was both enjoyable and enlightening as to the opportunities available to us in Council Bluffs.

The election and installation of officers for the coming year was held: President, Patti Ford; Vice President, Marsha Grandick; Recording Secretary, Shar Pekny and Beth Keenan; Corresponding Secretary, Kathy Thomsen; Treasurer, Marilyn Knauss; Guards, Barb Woods and Karen Gillman and Chaplain, Linda Tapke. Congratulations to all of our officers as we look forward to another great year!

President Patti Ford presented Julie Morton with a thank you gift for serving as our club treasurer for the past 10 years.

On April 14, Chapter FK convened at the Council Bluffs Country Club with 36 members and one guest (BJ Gross, Chapter MZ, Lake Ozark) in attendance.

Cheri Dickinson and Judy Whalen served as hostesses with a beach theme. Lanterns, sea shells and goody bags adorned the tables. Jan Bass provided the fundraiser, which was won by Julie Morton. Pam Barnett was in our “Member Spotlight.”

Shar Pekny presented a slideshow of photographs of her trip to the Antarctica.

Our next social is scheduled to a be a scavenger hunt on May 17, preceded by lunch at Lansky’s. More details on this to follow.

We were able to conduct the initiation ceremony for Judy Moore. It was a beautiful ceremony as always, and helps us all to remember all of the reasons we love P.E.O. and its objectives and aims.

Retired School Personnel will next meet Sept. 20

The Council Bluffs Retired School Personnel met on April 19, 2023 at the Council Bluffs Country Club with 38 members and three guests present. We welcomed one new member, Patty Plummer.

Diane Ostrowski and Paula Plunkett from the Council Bluffs Downtown Kiwanis shared various activities that the local Downtown Kiwanis sponsors. They are looking for new members and encouraged anyone interested to contact them.

Dr. Vickie Murillo, Superintendent of the Council Bluffs Community Schools, explained the Diploma +1 College & Career Opportunities in the Council Bluffs Public Schools. It is possible to obtain a high school diploma and an associate’s degree simultaneously through Iowa Western Community College. Opportunities are also available to earn certifications in the Trade Works Program through the college. She also spoke about the new Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center which will open in August. It will serve children from 6 weeks to 4 years old.

It was reported that the volunteer hours for the state last year were 277,101 from 43 units for a value of $8,298,028.95. That is 114,429 youth and education hours and 162,167 community hours. Members were encouraged to keep track of their hours.

Members were asked to sign congratulation cards that will be sent to retiring school personnel from the area schools.

The meeting concluded with drawing for our Scholarship Fund Raiser raffle, which was very successful. Members donated a wide variety of items including baked goods, a quilt, wreaths, wine, gift cards, plants and a variety of other items. Our scholarship will be awarded for the first time this May through SWIEF.

Beverly Fletcher, Joann Blum, Nancy File, Patty Ford, Diane Johnson and JoAnn Tews planned to attend the District 4 meeting in Osceola, Iowa on May 2.

Our next meeting will be Sept. 20.

Membership is welcomed to all retired school employees from any public or nonpublic Iowa educational institution — community school districts, licensed preschools, and daycares, area education agencies. For more information you may contact us at cbrspa451503@gmail.com.