CLUBS NEWS: Catholic Daughters fill boxes of Christmas joy

Catholic Daughters fill boxes of Christmas joy

Catholic Daughters Court St. Anthony #330 of Council Bluffs, Iowa filled seventeen shoe boxes with toys, coloring/activity books, crayons, colored pencils, stickers, hard candies, dolls, trucks, puzzles and other items to delight young children.

Each box also included a Rosary made by the Corpus Christi Parish Rosary Makers. The members filled all the boxes ordered from Cross Catholic Outreach ministry of Florida.

The organization will forward the boxes at Christmas time to needy children in Latin America and the Caribbean. For just $25 per box, plus $9 for shipping, members of the court shopped individually and then packaged their gifts at our Oct. 24 meeting.

The spirit of giving was truly in the air as the members filled each box with love and a prayer.