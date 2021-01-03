Des Moines woman starts nonprofit to feed community

Hill has helped develop Supply Hive’s new mission: to provide a space of nourishment in Des Moines, to build leaders in local communities, and to promote physical, mental and spiritual health and sustainability within the social justice movement.

“There is a force that I have felt since June. It’s hard to put into words ... it’s been an excitement, and I’m sure a lot of other people feel it,” Hill said. “Des Moines is coming together over common causes to make sure that their neighbors are fed. Are kept warm. Are given the right supplies to live and feel nourished.

“This work keeps people alive, and people above water,” she said.

Hill credits much of who she is, and some of the inspiration behind the Supply Hive, to the women who raised her: her mother, Rebecca Buchholtz, and late great-grandmother Ruth “Ruthie” Buchholtz.

In its first year, Supply Hive established a community garden and a “supply library” stocked with essential items such as hygiene and menstrual products, at 13th Street and College Avenue. She says she found her love of gardening, as well as pop culture, through her great-grandmother.