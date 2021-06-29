Dying in public

We are glued to stories about near death experiences (NDE’s are highly debated, by the way), only because we all want to know what it will be like when we ourselves die. As consumers, we are obsessed with reviews before eating at a restaurant or purchasing a product. There is no “Yelp” for death.

We read reviews because we want to know if the purchase is worth it, and we want to know what it would be like to have said product. But when it comes to death, we don’t really get to read reviews. We also don’t get a choice. We will all die, and no one really knows exactly what to expect.

I won’t know how it will be experienced, but I do trust in the heavenly promise. I do trust God is and will be present every breathing moment.

I find it fascinating, the small daily changes in my body. I’m not really experiencing much pain. My lungs become a little more congested daily. I see my family slowly coming to terms with the impending reality, which is what I hope for. I’m told my kidney and liver function is weakening. Death may not come easy but easier is always better.