Faith Briefs: Local churches plan in-person, online services

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold limited Sunday worship opportunities. Indoor worship will be at 8:30 a.m. and Education at 9:45 a.m. Outdoor worship will be at 11 a.m., weather permitting, on the church lawn. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 8:31-36.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in the churches in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are encouraged, but not required. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on the churches Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 712-323-7374 or through their email: faumc@msn.com for prayer or other requests. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes everyone to Sunday’s in-person worship, and online worship service at 10:30 a.m. TCCC is handicap accessible. Online services may be accessed on the church’s website twincitiescb.org, on Facebook and on YouTube. A number of changes have been made to the in-person service to adhere to guidelines for social distancing, sanitation, non-touch greetings, and more that may be viewed on the church’s website and on Facebook. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. The church’s Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and its website is saintjohnelca.org . Due to COVID-19, the nursery remains closed for the time being. The building is handicap accessible. Call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The church is open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and social distancing will be practiced. Masks are required and are available for those who need one, and the church has plenty of hand sanitizer. Congregants will meet in the Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook by 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Matthew 22:34-46. Those who decide not to attend at this time can join in by worshipping at home while we worship at the church. Bible study is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The church’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., hold in-person worship services Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. This week the church will celebrate Reformation Weekend and asks those who attend to wear red. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Worship services will be streamed live Sunday morning at 10 p.m. via the church’s Facebook page (Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs). Our Savior’s Lutheran Food and Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same-day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same-day appointment). More events and information can be found on the church’s website or Facebook page.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. We are in prayer for all those affected by the coronavirus. Bilingual worship in English and Spanish is being held every Sunday in the sanctuary at the regular time of 12:30 p.m. We practice safe social distancing and ask you to bring your own mask, but masks will be provided for those who don’t have one. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. Check out the church online at Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, we are currently worshipping outdoors at the regular time of 11 a.m. Bring a chair. If you want to, wear a mask, and hand sanitizer is available. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church’s phone is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will resume in-person services on Sunday. The church will hold traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. The praise service will be at 9 a.m. Upon arrival, please wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available and masks will be provided to those who need them. Seating in the sanctuary will be designated by rows for each service. Please leave three chairs between individuals or family units. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. Food, coffee and water fountains will be unavailable. Avoid congregating in groups in order to maintain social distancing. The church will continue to provide online worship opportunities, and worshipping from home remains the safest option, particularly for those over 65 or in high-risk groups. If you are ill or have a cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, please worship from home. The church service will be posted on its Facebook page — facebook.com/newhorizonpc — on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., Council Bluffs invites the public to service Sunday. The church’s theme this week is “We Belong to God,” with Scriptures: Matthew 22:34-46/22:33-44 IV; Deut. 34:1-12. World Church has not let the church know at this time if they will be having service this Sunday. The church will update the answering machine as soon as they are informed. There are some virtual ministries on the World Church Website that can be accessed at cofchrist.org/.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have worship services at 9 a.m. Sunday. Adult Bible study and Sunday school will be held at 10:15 a.m. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, on Faith’s Facebook page and on Faith’s new website at faithlutherancouncilbluffs.org. To locate our live stream, search Facebook, Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office: office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. An adult Bible Study will be available to everyone on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Faith has resumed youth confirmation classes on Wednesdays at 5:40 p.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
