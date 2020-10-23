Faith Briefs: Local churches plan in-person, online services

Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, we are currently worshipping outdoors at the regular time of 11 a.m. Bring a chair. If you want to, wear a mask, and hand sanitizer is available. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church’s phone is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com .

New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will resume in-person services on Sunday. The church will hold traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. The praise service will be at 9 a.m. Upon arrival, please wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available and masks will be provided to those who need them. Seating in the sanctuary will be designated by rows for each service. Please leave three chairs between individuals or family units. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. Food, coffee and water fountains will be unavailable. Avoid congregating in groups in order to maintain social distancing. The church will continue to provide online worship opportunities, and worshipping from home remains the safest option, particularly for those over 65 or in high-risk groups. If you are ill or have a cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, please worship from home. The church service will be posted on its Facebook page — facebook.com/newhorizonpc — on Sunday at 10 a.m.