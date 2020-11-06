Faith Briefs: Local churches plan in-person, online services

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold limited Sunday worship opportunities. Indoor worship will be at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Matthew 25:1-13. Worship videos will be released online at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in the churches in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are encouraged, but not required. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on the churches Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 712-323-7374 or through their email: faumc@msn.com for prayer or other requests. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes everyone to Sunday’s in-person worship, and online worship service at 10:30 a.m. A family room will be available for children who are in preschool or younger. Sunday school will meet at 10:30 a.m. for grades kindergarten through fifth grade. Activities through the week include prayer meeting at 6 a.m. on Monday, men’s Bible study at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in the main church building, Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. kindergarten through grade five meet in the main building and grades six through 12 meet in the Annex upstairs and adults will meet in the for prayer and scripture in the main building and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. will be adult Bible study. Maska are required for children and youth classes and encouraged for adult classes and worship. TCCC is handicap accessible. Online services may be accessed on the church’s website twincitiescb.org, on Facebook and on YouTube. A number of changes have been made to the in-person service to adhere to guidelines for social distancing, sanitation, non-touch greetings and more that may be viewed on the church’s website and on Facebook. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, invites the public to service at 9 a.m. on Sunday with the Rev. Earlin Shanno. Masks are required and CDC guidelines will be followed. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicapped accessible. For more information, call the church office 712-323-7741, visit bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The church is open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and social distancing will be practiced. Masks are required and are available for those who need one, and the church has plenty of hand sanitizer. Congregants will meet in the Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook by 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 and Matthew 25:1-13. Those who decide not to attend at this time can join in by worshipping at home while we worship at the church. Bible study is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The church’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at epworthumccb.org or Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The church is now having worship indoors at the sanctuary at 11 a.m. The church asks you wear a mask and hand sanitizer and masks will be available. The church will start to collect for the Crescent food pantry, and a box will be placed in the foyer for grocery for paper products. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church’s phone is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., invites those to All Saints worship this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Worship services will be streamed live Sunday morning at 10 a.m. via the church’s Facebook page (Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs). Our Savior’s Lutheran Food and Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same-day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same-day appointment). More events and information can be found on the church’s website or Facebook page.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. The church’s Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and its website is saintjohnelca.org. Due to COVID-19, the nursery remains closed for the time being. The building is handicap accessible. Call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have worship services at 9 a.m. Sunday. Adult Bible study and Sunday school will be held at 10:15 a.m. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, on Faith’s Facebook page and on Faith’s new website at faithlutherancouncilbluffs.org. To locate our live stream, search Facebook, Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office: office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. there will be an adult Bible study open to everyone and the elders will meet at 1:30p.m. Faith has resumed youth confirmation classes on Wednesdays at 5:45 p.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., Council Bluffs invites the public to service Sunday. The church’s theme this week is “Prepare for the Lord” with Scriptures: Matthew 25:1-13/25:1-12 IV and Psalm 78:1-7. At this time the church doesn’t know if it will be having service this Sunday. Call the office at 712-323-4498 fir ab update. The church wants to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries on the World Church Website that can be accessed at cofchrist.org/.
