Faith Briefs: Local churches plan in-person, online services

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in the churches in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are encouraged, but not required. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on the churches Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 712-323-7374 or through their email: faumc@msn.com for prayer or other requests. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.

Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes everyone to Sunday’s in-person worship, and online worship service at 10:30 a.m. A family room will be available for children who are in preschool or younger. Sunday school will meet at 10:30 a.m. for grades kindergarten through fifth grade. Activities through the week include prayer meeting at 6 a.m. on Monday, men’s Bible study at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in the main church building, Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. kindergarten through grade five meet in the main building and grades six through 12 meet in the Annex upstairs and adults will meet in the for prayer and scripture in the main building and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. will be adult Bible study. Maska are required for children and youth classes and encouraged for adult classes and worship. TCCC is handicap accessible. Online services may be accessed on the church’s website twincitiescb.org, on Facebook and on YouTube. A number of changes have been made to the in-person service to adhere to guidelines for social distancing, sanitation, non-touch greetings and more that may be viewed on the church’s website and on Facebook. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.