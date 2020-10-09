Faith Briefs: Local churches plan in-person, online services

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The church is open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and social distancing will be practiced. Masks are required and are available for those who need one, and the church has plenty of hand sanitizer. Congregants will meet in the Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook by 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Matthew 22:1-14. Those who decide not to attend at this time can join in by worshipping at home while we worship at the church. Bible study is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The church’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth. October is Pastor Appreciation Month. If you would like to contribute toward a gift for Rev. Dan please give it to SPRC members Peggy Hood, Judy Nightser or Linda Kessinger. You can mail your donation to Epworth, Attention SPRC. The church would like to present it on Oct. 25.