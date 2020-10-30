Faith Briefs: Local churches plan in-person, online services

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Communion will be held at both services. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. The church’s Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and its website is saintjohnelca.org . Due to COVID-19, the nursery remains closed for the time being. The building is handicap accessible. Call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will hold traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. The praise service will be at 9 a.m. Upon arrival, please wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available and masks will be provided to those who need them. Seating in the sanctuary will be designated by rows for each service. Please leave three chairs between individuals or family units. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. Food, coffee and water fountains will be unavailable. Avoid congregating in groups in order to maintain social distancing. The church will continue to provide online worship opportunities, and worshipping from home remains the safest option, particularly for those over 65 or in high-risk groups. If you are ill or have a cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, please worship from home. The church service will be posted on its Facebook page — facebook.com/newhorizonpc — on Sunday at 10 a.m.