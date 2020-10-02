Faith Briefs: Local churches plan in-person, online services

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have worship services at 9 a.m. Sunday with Holy Communion. Adult Bible study and Sunday school will be held at 10:15 a.m. The church will also be observing LWML Sunday. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, on Faith’s Facebook page and on Faith’s new website at faithlutherancouncilbluffs.org. To locate our live stream, search Facebook, Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office: office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. Faith has resumed youth confirmation classes on Wednesdays at 5:40 p.m. There will be a drive-by birthday party for long-time Faith member and organist, Jan Liggett, at Sunday at 1:45 p.m. To participate, meet at Faith in the back church parking lot at 1:45 and the group will proceed to Jan’s home a few blocks away for the drive-by event. If you know Jan, please come to wish her a happy 80th birthday. For more information contact the church office at 712-323-6445.