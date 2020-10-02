Faith Briefs: Local churches plan in-person, online services

Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have worship services at 9 a.m. Sunday with Holy Communion. Adult Bible study and Sunday school will be held at 10:15 a.m. The church will also be observing LWML Sunday. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, on Faith’s Facebook page and on Faith’s new website at faithlutherancouncilbluffs.org. To locate our live stream, search Facebook, Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office: office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. Faith has resumed youth confirmation classes on Wednesdays at 5:40 p.m. There will be a drive-by birthday party for long-time Faith member and organist, Jan Liggett, at Sunday at 1:45 p.m. To participate, meet at Faith in the back church parking lot at 1:45 and the group will proceed to Jan’s home a few blocks away for the drive-by event. If you know Jan, please come to wish her a happy 80th birthday. For more information contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Communion will be offered at both services. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. There will be limited seating; reservations will be accepted starting on Tuesdays for the upcoming weekend. Please call the church office at 712-323-7173to make reservations. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. The church’s Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and its website is saintjohnelca.org . Due to COVID-19, the nursery remains closed for the time being. The building is handicap accessible. Call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N, Broadway, will hold a Blessing of Pets in the upper parking lot at 3 p.m. Saturday. Worship with Holy Communion will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the church’s community room. Those in attendance may wear their own mask or one will be provided, and social distancing will be practiced. The service will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Online Sunday school program premiers can be viewed on Facebook or YouTube at 11 a.m. The Emanuel Golf Outing at Treynor Recreation Area will begin at noon. For more information, visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will resume in-person services on Oct. 11. The church will hold traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. The praise service will be at 9 a.m. Upon arrival, please wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available and masks will be provided to those who need them. Seating in the sanctuary will be designated by rows for each service. Please leave three chairs between individuals or family units. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. Food, coffee and water fountains will be unavailable. Avoid congregating in groups in order to maintain social distancing. The church will continue to provide online worship opportunities, and worshipping from home remains the safest option, particularly for those over 65 or in high-risk groups. If you are ill or have a cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, please worship from home. The church service will be posted on its Facebook page — facebook.com/newhorizonpc — on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The church is open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and social distancing will be practiced. Masks are required and are available for those who need one, and the church has plenty of hand sanitizer. Congregants will meet in the Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook by 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Matthew 21:33-46. Those who decide not to attend at this time can join in by worshipping at home while we worship at the church. Bible study is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The church’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. We are in prayer for all those affected by the coronavirus. Bilingual worship in English and Spanish is being held every Sunday in the sanctuary at the regular time of 12:30 p.m. We practice safe social distancing and ask you to bring your own mask, but masks will be provided for those who don’t have one. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. Check out the church online at Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, we are currently worshipping outdoors at the regular time of 11 a.m. Bring a chair. If you want to, wear a mask, and hand sanitizer is available. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church’s phone is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Community of Christ Church
140 W. Kanesville Blvd., Council Bluffs. The church’s theme this week is “Make Responsible Choices,” with Scriptures: Exodus 20: 1-4, 7-9, 12-20; Psalm 19; D&C 163:9. There will be no services this week due to the COVID-19. The church is following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services. We want to emphasize prevention and avoiding large settings, no more than 10. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries: cofchrist.org.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., hold in-person worship services Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Worship services will be streamed live Sunday morning at 10 p.m. via the church’s Facebook page (Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs). Our Savior’s Lutheran Food and Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same-day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same-day appointment). More events and information can be found on the church’s website or Facebook page.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway will have traditional worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The Sunday service will be live-streamed at 8 a.m. via their Facebook page at bit.ly/3bN25K1. Those who don’t have Facebook can connect with on the church’s web page at timothylutheran.net beginning on Mondays. Sunday school and adult Bible class have resumed. Midweek Bible study groups are cancelled until further notice. The church takes the needs of all members seriously. As some return, others will choose to wait. Those who do return will find new health measures taken to ensure safety. The church wants everyone happy and healthy. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes everyone to Sunday’s in-person worship, and online worship service at 10:30 a.m. TCCC is handicap accessible. Online services may be accessed on the church’s website twincitiescb.org, on Facebook and on YouTube. A number of changes have been made to the in-person service to adhere to guidelines for social distancing, sanitation, non-touch greetings, and more that may be viewed on the church’s website and on Facebook. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, in accordance with CDC guidelines. Masks are required. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, or go online to bcccb.org or Facebook.
