Faith Briefs: Local churches plan online, in-person services

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are encouraged (but not required). The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on the church’s Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email: faumc@msn.com. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The church is open for worship at the regular time of 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and the church will practice social distancing. Masks will be available for those who need one, and the church has plenty of hand sanitizer. Congregants will meet in the Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Matthew 14:22-33. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can read some scripture, pray, and worship at home at the regular time so as not to get out of the habit of regular worship of our loving heavenly Father. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Worship services are also being held on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. in Roberts Park, weather permitting. If you would like to host a service in your driveway on a Wednesday at 10 a.m., just let us know. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church on facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. The church is in prayer for all those affected by the corona virus. Bilingual worship in English and Spanish is held every Sunday in the sanctuary at the regular time of 12:30 p.m. The church is practicing safe social distancing and asks you to bring your own mask. Masks will be provided for those who don’t have one. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, congregants will worship this Sunday outdoors at the regular time of 11 a.m. If you want to wear a mask feel free, and hand sanitizer will be available. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint Johns Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., has suspended all worship and activities through Aug., 9. Sunday services will be available live at 9:30 a.m., through their Facebook page, Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. You can call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173, or the website SaintJouhnELCA.org. Beginning the weekend of August 15 and 16 in-person services will be offered at 5:30 pm on Saturdays and 9:30 am on Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. There will be limited seating; reservations will be accepted starting on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Please call the church office (712-323-7173) to make reservations. Worship services will also be available to view on Facebook or YouTube.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, will have Sunday service at 9 a.m., with Rev. Earlin Shanno. CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicapped accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit their website, www.bcccb.org or their Facebook page.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway will hold traditional worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The services will also be livestreamed at the same times via the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/timothy-lutheran-church-council-bluffs-94942511723/. If you do not have a Facebook account, connect with the church online at: Timothylutheran.net. The videos and services on the church’s website are offered to help all participate. Sunday school and adult Bible class have resumed. Midweek Bible study groups are cancelled until further notice. The church’s pastor releases Bible study videos via the website at timothylutheran.net/bible-studies.html. The church takes seriously the needs of all members. As some return, others will choose to wait. Those who do return will find new health measures taken to ensure safety. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., has resumed in-person worship services, Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. Worship services can be found online on YouTube and the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs, and on the church’s website: oursaviorscb.org. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment). More events and information can be found on the church’s website or Facebook page.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church will not resume in-person services or activities for the next several weeks. The church will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Check the church’s Facebook page for details. The service will also be posted on the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/newhorizonpc at 10 a.m. Sunday.
First Congregational Church, UCC
First Congregational Church, UCC, 611 1st, Ave., will have in-person worhsip Sunday at 10 a.m. Worship will also be on Zoom for those who prefer to stay home. The Rev. Dr. Tony Portero Paff will be leading the worship and providing the sermon reflection, “In The Midst Of A Storm — Remember”. All church activities are on hold until we can meet safely. The Community dinner is Friday, August 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and will be served “to go” from the West side of the church.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have worship services at Faith at 9 a.m. this Sunday with social distancing precautions in place. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only. A volunteer will meet you at the back door for a temperature check, to sign in and direct you to your specific seat which will include social distancing and will answer any questions you have. Family members in the same household can sit together. Worship services will also continue to be available online on YouTube, on Faith’s Facebook page and on Faith’s new website at faithlutherancouncilbluffs.org. To locate the livestream, search Facebook, Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office: office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. Members are also reminded to be faithful in supporting Faith with their regular offerings. For more information, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Community of Christ
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., normally holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. The church also holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The theme this week is “God, Where Are You?”, with Scriptures Genesis 37:1-4, 12-18; Psalm 105:1-6, 16-22, 45b. The church will not be having services until Sunday, Aug. 30. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries: cofchrist.org. Community of Christ Church welcomes you in the name of our Lord and Savior.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!