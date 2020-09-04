Faith Briefs: Local churches plan online, in-person services

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 third Ave., will hold limited Sunday worship opportunities. Outdoor worship will be at 9:30 a.m., weather permitting, on the church lawn with the Rev. Scott Dalen. The sermon will focus on Matthew 18:15-20. Holy Communion will be celebrated in a limited fashion. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to come meet new Reverend, Ed Young, at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Live worship service will continue as usual at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are encouraged (but not required). The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on the church’s Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email: faumc@msn.com. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The church is open for worship at the regular time of 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and the church will practice social distancing. Masks are recommended and will be available for those who need one, and the church has plenty of hand sanitizer. Congregants will meet in the Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Matthew 18:15-20. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can read some scripture, pray, and worship at home at the regular time so as not to get out of the habit of regular worship of our loving heavenly Father. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church on facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. The church is in prayer for all those affected by the coronavirus. Bilingual worship in English and Spanish is held every Sunday in the sanctuary at the regular time of 12:30 p.m. The church is practicing safe social distancing and asks you to bring your own mask. Masks will be provided for those who don’t have one. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, congregants will worship this Sunday outdoors at the regular time of 11 a.m. If you want to wear a mask feel free, and hand sanitizer will be available. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., has resumed in-person worship services, Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. The church asks those who attend to wear red, white and blue in honor of Labor Day. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Worship services can be found online on YouTube (OSL CB), the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs and on the church’s website: oursaviorscb.org. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food and Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment). More events and information can be found on the church’s website or Facebook page.
Community of Christ
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will reopen for worship services Sunday at 10:15 a.m. There are numerous requirements and rules the church will abide by. The theme this week is “A Day of Remembrance”, with Scriptures Exodus 12:1-14; Psalm 149; Alma 16:119. Everyone is encouraged to make the best possible choice as to attending or not. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries: cofchrist.org. Community of Christ Church welcomes you in the name of our Lord and Savior.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes everyone to Sunday’s in person and online worship service at 10:30 a.m. The church is handicapped accessible and online Services may be accessed on the church website twincitiescb.org, on Facebook and on YouTube. A number of changes have been made to the in person service to adhere to guidelines for social distancing, sanitation, non-touch greetings and more that may be viewed on the church website and on Facebook. For more information, call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., has resumed in-person worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. There will be limited seating; reservations will be accepted starting on Tuesdays for the upcoming weekend. Please call the church office at 712-323-7173 to make reservations. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org. You can call the church office with any questions.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church will not resume in-person services or activities for the next several weeks. The church will hold drive-in services at 10 a.m. Sunday’s. Check the church’s Facebook page for details. The service will also be posted on the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/newhorizonpc at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have worship services at Faith at 9 a.m. Sunday with social distancing precautions in place. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only. A volunteer will meet you at the back door for a temperature check, to sign in and direct you to your specific seat which will include social distancing and will answer any questions you have. Family members in the same household can sit together. Worship services will also continue to be available online on YouTube, on Faith’s Facebook page and on Faith’s new website at faithlutherancouncilbluffs.org. To locate the livestream, search Facebook, Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office: office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. Members are also reminded to be faithful in supporting Faith with their regular offerings. For more information, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
