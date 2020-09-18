Faith Briefs: Local churches plan online, in-person services

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The church is open for worship at the regular time of 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and the church will practice social distancing. Masks are recommended and will be available for those who need one, and the church has plenty of hand sanitizer. Congregants will meet in the Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Matthew 20:1-16. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can read some scripture, pray, and worship at home at the regular time so as not to get out of the habit of regular worship of our loving heavenly Father. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church on facebook.com/pages/Epworth.