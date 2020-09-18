Faith Briefs: Local churches plan online, in-person services

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold limited Sunday worship opportunities. Outdoor worship will be at 9:30 a.m., weather permitting, on the church lawn featuring Affirmation of Baptism with the Rev. Scott Dalen. Holy Communion will be celebrated in a limited fashion and the sermon will focus on Matthew 20:1-16. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m.
Saint Patrick Catholic Church
Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 4 Valley View, is hosting an ongoing tour of their landscape. The tour is self-guided. The 10-acre landscape has met the requirements for its recent designation as a Saint Kateri Habitat, a place that benefits people, plants and wildlife. Besides its expansive lawn and several ornamental bushes and trees, the landscape also has a Marian garden, a meditation shade garden and three bioretention areas planted in prairie grasses, forbs, sedges and legumes. Beginning Sept. 19, tour brochures will be available in outdoor brochure boxes as well as in the Church’s narthex. The church hopes guests will come walk the land, enjoy the beauty and appreciate the goodness of creation and pause for a moment of prayer.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m., in accordance with CDC guidelines. Masks are required. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or visit bcccb.org or Facebook.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The church is open for worship at the regular time of 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and the church will practice social distancing. Masks are recommended and will be available for those who need one, and the church has plenty of hand sanitizer. Congregants will meet in the Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Matthew 20:1-16. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can read some scripture, pray, and worship at home at the regular time so as not to get out of the habit of regular worship of our loving heavenly Father. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church on facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. The church is in prayer for all those affected by the coronavirus. Bilingual worship in English and Spanish is held every Sunday in the sanctuary at the regular time of 12:30 p.m. The church is practicing safe social distancing and asks you to bring your own mask. Masks will be provided for those who don’t have one. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, congregants will worship this Sunday outdoors at the regular time of 11 a.m. If you want to wear a mask feel free, and hand sanitizer will be available. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., will have in-person worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. There will be limited seating; reservations will be accepted starting on Tuesdays for the upcoming weekend. Due to COVID-19, the nursery remains closed until further notice. Please call the church office at 712-323-7173 to make reservations. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org. You can call the church office with any questions.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., has resumed in-person worship services, Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Worship services can be found online on YouTube (OSL CB), the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs and on the church’s website: oursaviorscb.org. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food and Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment). More events and information can be found on the church’s website or Facebook page.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in the churches in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are encouraged, but not required. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on the churches Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through their email: faumc@msn.com for prayer or other requests. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes everyone to Sunday’s in person and online worship service at 10:30 a.m. The church is handicapped accessible and online services may be accessed on the church website twincitiescb.org, on Facebook and on YouTube. A number of changes have been made to the in person service to adhere to guidelines for social distancing, sanitation, non-touch greetings and more that may be viewed on the church website and on Facebook. For more information, call the church office at 712-366-9112.
