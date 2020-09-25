Faith Briefs: Local churches plan online, in-person services

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold limited Sunday worship opportunities. Outdoor worship will be at 9:30 a.m., weather permitting, on the church lawn featuring Affirmation of Baptism with the Rev. Scott Dalen. Holy Communion will be celebrated in a limited fashion and the sermon will focus on Matthew 21:23-32. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m., in accordance with CDC guidelines. Masks are required. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or visit bcccb.org or Facebook.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, welcomes everyone to Sunday’s in person and online worship service at 10:30 a.m. The church is handicapped accessible and online services may be accessed on the church website twincitiescb.org, on Facebook and on YouTube. A number of changes have been made to the in person service to adhere to guidelines for social distancing, sanitation, non-touch greetings and more that may be viewed on the church website and on Facebook. For more information, call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 19022 290th St, in McClelland, invites the public to join worship service by Rev. Michael Slininger on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Sunday School will start at 10 a.m. Social distancing is required, and you do not need to be a member of the church to participate in church activities.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., has resumed in-person worship services, Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Worship services can be found online on YouTube (OSL CB), the church’s Facebook page: facebook.com/Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs and on the church’s website: oursaviorscb.org. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food and Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment). More events and information can be found on the church’s website or Facebook page.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in the churches in-person worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are encouraged, but not required. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on the churches Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through their email: faumc@msn.com for prayer or other requests. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., will have in-person worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. There will be limited seating; reservations will be accepted starting on Tuesdays for the upcoming weekend. Due to COVID-19, the nursery remains closed until further notice. Please call the church office at 712-323-7173 to make reservations. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org. You can call the church office with any questions.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway will have traditional Worship Services at 8 and 10:30 a.m on Sunday. The service will be live streamed at 8 a.m. via their Facebook page at bit.ly/3bN25K1, if you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with the church on their web page at Timothylutheran.net beginning on Monday. Sunday School and Adult Bible Class have resumed and Midweek Bible Study Groups are cancelled until further notice. The church takes the needs of all members seriously. As some return, others will choose to wait. Those who do return will find new health measures taken to ensure safety. The church wants everyone happy and healthy. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The church is open for worship at the regular time of 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and the church will practice social distancing. Masks are recommended and will be available for those who need one, and the church has plenty of hand sanitizer. Congregants will meet in the Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Matthew 21:23-32. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can read some scripture, pray, and worship at home at the regular time so as not to get out of the habit of regular worship of our loving heavenly Father. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church on facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. The church is in prayer for all those affected by the coronavirus. Bilingual worship in English and Spanish is held every Sunday in the sanctuary at the regular time of 12:30 p.m. The church is practicing safe social distancing and asks you to bring your own mask. Masks will be provided for those who don’t have one. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, congregants will worship this Sunday outdoors at the regular time of 11 a.m. If you want to wear a mask feel free, and hand sanitizer will be available. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The weekly sermon will be posted on Facebook. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 South 11th Street, will have worship services at 9 a.m. this Sunday with social distancing precautions in place. All attending must wear a mask from your car, thru services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, on Faith’s Facebook page and on Faith’s new website at faithlutherancouncilbluffs.org. To locate our live stream, search Facebook, Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs and click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. Faith has resumed youth confirmation classes on Wednesdays at 5:40 p.m. and the LWML will meet Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for a contemporary Bible study and brief business meeting. For more information contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Community of Christ
Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have worship service Sunday at 10:15 a.m. There are numerous requirements and rules the church will abide by. The theme this week is “Thirst for the Lord,” with Scriptures: Exodus 17:1-7; Psalm 78:1-4, 12-16; D&C 164:9a. There is no Sunday School until further notice. Everyone is encouraged to make the best possible choice as to attending or not. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries: cofchrist.org. Community of Christ Church welcomes you in the name of our Lord and Savior.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N Broadway, will hold Worship with Holy Communion Sunday at 9:30 a.m. in the community room. Those in attendance may wear their own mask or one will be provided, and social distancing will be practiced. Service will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. Visit the church online at emanuelcb.org.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Dr., will resume in-person services on Oct. 11. The church will have traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. The praise service will be at 9 a.m. Upon arrival, please wear a mask and masks will be available to those who need them as well as hand sanitizer. Seating in the sanctuary will be designated by rows for each service. Please leave three chairs between individuals or family units. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. Food, coffee and water fountains will be unavailable. Avoid congregating in groups in order to maintain social distancing. The church will continue to provide online worship opportunities, and worshiping from home remains the safest option, particularly for those over 65 or in high-risk groups. If you are ill or have a cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, please worship from home. The church will have a church service posted on our Facebook page on Sunday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.
