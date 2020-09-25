Faith Briefs: Local churches plan online, in-person services

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have worship service Sunday at 10:15 a.m. There are numerous requirements and rules the church will abide by. The theme this week is “Thirst for the Lord,” with Scriptures: Exodus 17:1-7; Psalm 78:1-4, 12-16; D&C 164:9a. There is no Sunday School until further notice. Everyone is encouraged to make the best possible choice as to attending or not. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries: cofchrist.org . Community of Christ Church welcomes you in the name of our Lord and Savior.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Dr., will resume in-person services on Oct. 11. The church will have traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. The praise service will be at 9 a.m. Upon arrival, please wear a mask and masks will be available to those who need them as well as hand sanitizer. Seating in the sanctuary will be designated by rows for each service. Please leave three chairs between individuals or family units. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. Food, coffee and water fountains will be unavailable. Avoid congregating in groups in order to maintain social distancing. The church will continue to provide online worship opportunities, and worshiping from home remains the safest option, particularly for those over 65 or in high-risk groups. If you are ill or have a cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, please worship from home. The church will have a church service posted on our Facebook page on Sunday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.