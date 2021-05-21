Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. with praise service at 9 a.m. We will have a church service posted on our Facebook page on Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. at facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. In light of recent CDC announcements, the Session of New Horizon will be reviewing our COVID-19 guidelines for church. We strive to strike a balance between the comfort and safety of our church family. We will announce any changes in protocols at church once they have been approved by Session. Children are welcome to attend worship but the nursery will not be available. Food, coffee and water fountains will be unavailable. Avoid congregating in groups in order to maintain social distancing. If you are ill or have a cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, worship from home. Starting on May 30 and running until Sept. 5, the 11 a.m. service will move to 10:30 a.m. One service on June 13 will be outside with fun family activities to follow.