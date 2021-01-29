Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 5th Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Social Distancing will be practiced, and face masks are required. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email: faumc@msn.com . The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 South 11th Street, will have worship services in person at the church at 9:00 a.m. this Sunday. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, on Faith’s Facebook page and on Faith’s website at faithlutherancouncilbluffs.org . To locate our live stream, search Facebook — Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office at office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of service folders for online worship, devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. Adult Bible study and Sunday school are canceled until further notice. The Tuesday morning adult Bible study is also canceled until further notice. Wednesday there are confirmation classes at 5:45 p.m. For more information contact the church office at 323-6445.