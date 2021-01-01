Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ Church is located at 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., Council Bluffs. The theme this week is “The Word Lives among us” with Scriptures: John 1:1-18, Psalm 147;12-20, Eph 1:3-14, and Jeremiah 31:7-14. At this time, the church is not having services until at least Jan. 10. Please call the church office at 712-323-4498 for any updates. The church is following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services. We want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on the Our World Church website, just access ongoing ministries: cofchrist.org.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship services at the church at 9 a.m. this Sunday with Holy Communion. Adult Bible study and Sunday school are canceled until further notice. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, on Faith’s Facebook page and on Faith’s website at faithlutherancouncilbluffs.org. To locate our live stream, search Facebook — Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office at office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of service folders for online worship, devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. The Tuesday morning adult Bible study is also canceled until further notice. On Wednesday, there are Confirmation classes at 5:45 p.m. and praise team practice is at 6:45. For more information, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
New Horizon Presbyterian
New Horizon Presbyterian Church leadership has decided to continue with online-only worship services for the month of January. The sanctuary will be closed for in-person worship through January, and we will continue to post an online service each Sunday at 10 a.m. on our Facebook page: facebook.com/newhorizonpc. We will also continue to have a Zoom fellowship time before Sunday services, with slightly altered times from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. As January progresses, we will keep you updated on service plans for February. The church office will be closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will have traditional services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The Sunday service is livestreamed at 8 a.m. via Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on its web page beginning on Mondays at: timothylutheran.net. Sunday school and adult Bible class will begin at 9:15 a.m. The next Call Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13. The congregation is highly encouraged to attend. Midweek Bible study groups are cancelled until further notice. The church takes the needs of all members seriously. Those who have returned have found new health measures taken for everyone’s safety. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., will hold in-person worship services at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Worship services will be streamed live Sunday at 10 a.m. via the church’s Facebook page (Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs). You can also view our services on YouTube any time after on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment). The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment). More events and information can be found on the church’s website or Facebook page.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, invites the public to worship with us in-person or online at twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Groups for children, teens, and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available online at twincitiescb.org and the church’s Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. Masks are required for all children’s, teen, and adult classes and anytime individuals are not seated in the sanctuary. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is saintjohnelca.org . Due to COVID-19, our nursery remains closed for the time being. The building is handicap-accessible. Call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. Church activities are closed until Jan. 10. Church services are now online at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings, through Facebook Live. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Ephesians 3:1-12 and Matthew 2:1-12. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests: epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap-accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. Church activities are closed until Jan. 10. Church services are now online at 10 a.m. on Sundays on Facebook Live. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Ephesians 3:1-12 and Matthew 2:1-12. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The church’s phone is 712-310-2831. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
As of Nov. 22, Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., Council Bluffs, invites you to participate in our online worship services. The live service can be found on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. You can reach the church office for prayer or other requests Monday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 712-323-7374 or through our email faumc@msn.com. Our prayers continue for the community and anyone affected by this virus.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday worship opportunities. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m. There will not be in-person worship. The Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 1:1-18.