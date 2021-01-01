Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Community of Christ Church is located at 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., Council Bluffs. The theme this week is “The Word Lives among us” with Scriptures: John 1:1-18, Psalm 147;12-20, Eph 1:3-14, and Jeremiah 31:7-14. At this time, the church is not having services until at least Jan. 10. Please call the church office at 712-323-4498 for any updates. The church is following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services. We want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on the Our World Church website, just access ongoing ministries: cofchrist.org .

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship services at the church at 9 a.m. this Sunday with Holy Communion. Adult Bible study and Sunday school are canceled until further notice. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, on Faith’s Facebook page and on Faith’s website at faithlutherancouncilbluffs.org. To locate our live stream, search Facebook — Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office at office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of service folders for online worship, devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. The Tuesday morning adult Bible study is also canceled until further notice. On Wednesday, there are Confirmation classes at 5:45 p.m. and praise team practice is at 6:45. For more information, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.