Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 South 11th St., will have contemporary Praise Worship at the 9 a.m. service this Sunday and the Faith Praise Team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music. Faith will host the LWML Spring Rally on Sunday with the board meeting at 1:30 and the Spring rally starting at 2 p.m. Adult Bible study and Sunday school are canceled until further notice. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, and on Faith’s Facebook page. To locate our live stream, search Facebook — Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links, then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office at office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of service folders for online worship, devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. The Tuesday morning adult Bible study is also canceled until further notice. The elders will meet Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday there are confirmation classes at 5:45 p.m. For more information contact the church office at 323-6445.