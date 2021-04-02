Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 3rd Ave., will hold Easter Sunday worship opportunities. Worship videos are released online at 8:45 a.m. and In-person worship begins at 7:30, 9 and 10:15 a.m., and will feature Holy Communion. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 16:1-8. RSVP’s are requested for in-person worship.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 5th Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are required. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email: fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join us in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are required. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page: Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other activities this week include AA meeting at 5:15 p.m. and NA Meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday and Lenten Bible Study at 5:30 p.m.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org . Our Nursery remains closed for the time being. Please call the church office with any questions 712-323-7173.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. Our service starts at 9:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Gary Eller will be delivering the message. We will maintain social distancing and masks are required and are available for those who need one. At this time, we will refrain from serving refreshments after worship service. Bible study will meet on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. Our food pantry will also be open on Monday’s and Thursday’s until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, invites the public to service at 9 a.m. on Sunday with Rev. Earlin Shanno. Service will be in accordance with CDC guidelines and masks are required. A Good Friday worship service will be held today at 5:30 p.m. Easter Sunday worship service will be at 9 a.m. Sunday. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741. You can visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., invites the public to join the in-person Easter Sunday worship services on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Sunday morning and Maundy Thursday worship services are also streamed live via our Facebook page, Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs. You can also view our services on YouTube any time after on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment. The Pantry is also open the 3rd & 4th Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. — you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment. More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church invites, 4220 Gifford Road., invites the public to join us as we gather to celebrate the resurrection of our savior Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. Services will be held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. to assure recommended distance seating. Children remain with families for the 9 a.m. service. The 10:30 a.m. service offers class for children and there will be Easter baskets for the children. Complete information is available at twincitiescb.org and our Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. Masks are required for all children’s, teen and adult classes and anytime individuals are not seated in the sanctuary. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 South 11th St., will celebrate Christ’s Easter resurrection with traditional worship with Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. service on Sunday. Adult Bible study and Sunday school are canceled until further notice. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, and on Faith’s Facebook page. To locate our live stream, search Facebook — Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office at office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of service folders for online worship, devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. The Tuesday morning adult Bible study is also canceled until further notice. Wednesday there are confirmation classes at 5:45 p.m. and the Praise Team will have a practice at 6:45 p.m. For more information contact the church office at 323-6445.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. with praise service at 9 a.m. We will have a church service posted on our Facebook page on Sunday at 10 a.m. — facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. Easter services on Sunday will consist of a sunrise service outside behind the church building at 7:15 a.m., and an indoor service at 10 a.m., which will be live-streamed on Facebook. We will be partaking in our regular monthly communion on April 11, rather than on Easter. Upon arrival at church, please wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available and masks will be provided to those who need them. If you are ill or have a cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, please worship from home.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Easter service is Sunday at 9:25 a.m., and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary, and if you are sick, please do not join us. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is I Cor. 15:1-11, John 20:1-18 and Mark 16:1-8. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook live. There is a Bible Study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. There is an early Easter sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. at Hazel Dell UMC on Sunday. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone is 712-323-3124, and you can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. Easter service is Sunday at 11 a.m., and we will maintain social distancing. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. Even though the positivity rate for Iowa/Council Bluffs is down, masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is I Cor. 15:1-11, John 20:1-18 and Mark 16:1-8. There is an early Easter sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. this Sunday. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Our office phone is 712-310-2831, and you can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N Broadway, will hold Easter Sunday sunrise worship at 7:15 a.m. outside in the upper parking lot and Easter service at 9:30 a.m. in the worship center. For the sunrise service, guests may bring lawn chairs or stay in their vehicle. The service will also be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The Sunday School program is available on Facebook or YouTube. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 11 a.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 11 a.m. Those in attendance for any services or events must wear a mask, and social distancing will be practiced. Masks will be provided if you do not have one. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd, will have service this week. The theme this week is is “Is He The Messiah Easter Sunday,” Easter Sunday. The Scriptures this week, Mark 14:1-15: 47/14:1-15:51; Psalms 31:9-16; Phil 2:5-11; Is 50:4-9a. We are following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services, and we want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org/. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will have Good Friday Tenebrae Service tonight at 7 p.m., which is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. Special Easter sunrise service is at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. At 10:30 a.m. a Special Easter worship service will be held. The Sunrise Service will be live streamed at 7:30 a.m. via Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net Sunday school and adult Bible class are at 9:15 a.m. The midweek Bible study groups are cancelled until further notice. The church takes the needs of all members seriously. Those who have returned have found new health measures taken for everyone’s safety. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.