Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Romans 8:12-17 and John 3:1-17. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.