Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., invites the public to in-person worship services Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Join us online each Wednesday in Lent for our mid-week Lenten Service at 7 p.m. streamed on our Facebook page. Worship services are also streamed live Sunday morning at 10 p.m. via our Facebook page — Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs. You can also view our services on YouTube any time after on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11: a.m. to 3 p.m. — you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment. The Pantry is also open the 3rd & 4th Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. — you must call between 4:00 and 5:00 PM for same day appointment. More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Even though the positivity rate for Iowa/Council Bluffs is down, masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Romans 4:13-25 and Mark 8:31-38. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is Bible Study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124 and you can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.