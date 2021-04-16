Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 West Broadway, will have traditional worship at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The 8 a.m. Service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at: timothylutheran.net . Sunday school and adult Bible class are at 9:15 a.m. The midweek Bible study groups are cancelled until further notice. The church takes the needs of all members seriously. Those who have returned have found new health measures taken for everyone’s safety. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Even though the positivity rate for Iowa/Council Bluffs is down, masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Luke 24:13-35. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook live. There is a Bible study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The office phone is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.