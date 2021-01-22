Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 3rd Ave., will hold Sunday worship opportunities. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m. and in-person worship begins at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 1:14-20.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 5th Avenue, invites the public to participate in live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Social Distancing will be practiced, and face masks are required. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email: faumc@msn.com. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. with Rev. Earlin Shanno in accordance with CDC guidelines. Masks are required. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or visit bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org. A building forum will be held on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online. The annual meeting will be held on Jan. 31 at 10:30 a.m. in-person and online. Due to COVID-19 our Nursery remains closed for the time being. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and will maintain social distancing. Masks are required and are available for those who need one, and there is plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is 1 Cor. 7:29-31and Mark 1:14-20. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. Thursday Bible Study is to be determined. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and the church phone is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. Church activities are closed and will be reviewed on Jan. 31st to determine how to proceed. Church services are currently online at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings, through Facebook Live. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is 1 Cor. 7:29-31and Mark 1:14-20. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Church phone number is 712-310-2831. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, is now open for worship at 9:30 and 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Gary Eller will be delivering the message. We will maintain social distancing. Masks are required and are available for those who need one, and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. Bible study will meet on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10:00 a.m. Our Food Panty will also be open on Monday’s and Thursday’s until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, invites you to worship with in-person or online at twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Groups for children, teens and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available at twincitiescb.org and our Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. Masks are required for all children’s, teen and adult classes and anytime individuals are not seated in the sanctuary. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., invites the public for in-person worship services Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Worship services will be streamed live Sunday morning at 10 a.m. via our Facebook page, Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs. You can also view our services on YouTube any time after on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment . The Pantry is also open the 3rd & 4th Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. You must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment. More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Dr., will continue to be closed for in-person worship for the next two Sundays, and we will post an online service each Sunday at 10 a.m. on our Facebook page atfacebook.com/NewHorizonPC. We also have a Zoom fellowship time before Sunday services, from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. New Horizon’s Annual Meeting has been scheduled for Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. We do not know yet whether we will be able to meet in person or via Zoom, but please mark your calendar to attend either way. The Annual Meeting is a time for groups of the church to share their activities for the previous year and for the 2021 budget to be reviewed and discussed.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 West Broadway, will have Praise Services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The Sunday Service is live streamed at 8 a.m. via Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page beginning on Mondays at timothylutheran.net Sunday School and adult Bible Class are at 9:15 a.m. Midweek Bible Study groups are cancelled until further notice. The church takes the needs of all members seriously. Those who have returned have found new health measures taken for everyone’s safety. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 South 11th Street, will have a creative worship services at the church at 9 a.m. this Sunday. Adult Bible study and Sunday school are canceled until further notice. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, on Faith’s Facebook page and on Faith’s website at faithlutherancouncilbluffs.org. To locate our live stream, search Facebook — Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs, and it will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office at office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of service folders for online worship, devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. The Tuesday morning adult Bible study is also canceled until further notice. Wednesday there are confirmation classes at 5:45 p.m. For more information contact the church office at 323-6445.
Community of Christ
Community of Christ, 140 W Kanesville Blvd, has a theme this week, “The Kingdom Has Come Near” with scriptures Mark 1:14-20/1:12-18IV, Psalm 62:5-12, 1Cor 7:29-31, Jonah 3-1-5-10. At this time, we are not having services this week, we are taking this week by week. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates. We are following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services. We want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org.