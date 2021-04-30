Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd, will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday with speaker Janie Summers. Our Theme this week is “Become My Disciples” with Scriptures: John 15:1-8 ; Acts 8:26-40, 1John 4:7-21 and Psalm 22:25-31. We are following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services, and we want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org/ . Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.

Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, will have service at 9 a.m. on Sunday with Rev. Earlin Shanno. There will be weekly communion, and CDC guidelines will be in place. Masks are required, a hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible, and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Even though the positivity rate for Iowa/Council Bluffs is down, masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is 1 John 4:7-21 and John 15:1-8. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is a Bible study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.