Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N Broadway, will hold worship in the worship center at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. The service will also be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The Sunday School program is available on Facebook or YouTube. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 11 a.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 11 a.m. Those in attendance for any services or events are encouraged to practice social distancing, but masks are optional. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org .

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is 2 Corinthians 4:13-5:1 and Mark 3:20-35. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.