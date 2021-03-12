Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 3rd Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m., and education begins at 9 a.m. In-person worship begins at 10:15a.m. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 3:14-21.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org . Lenten Service will be Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
F
ifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 5th Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are required. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prayer or other requests call 712-323-7374 or email fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Even though the positivity rate for Iowa/Council Bluffs is down, masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Ephesians 2:1-10 and John 3:14-21. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is Bible Study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. The church is open for worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook live. Even though the positivity rate for Iowa/Council Bluffs is down, masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Ephesians 2:1-10 and John 3:14-21. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The office phone number is 712-310-2831. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join us in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are required. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page: Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other activities this week include NA Meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Lenten Bible Study at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Prayer and devotions at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., invites the public to in-person worship services Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Join us online each Wednesday in Lent for our mid-week Lenten Service at 7 p.m. streamed on our Facebook page. Worship services are also streamed live Sunday morning at 10 a.m. via our Facebook page — Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs. You can also view our services on YouTube any time after on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment. The Pantry is also open the 3rd & 4th Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. — you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment. More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 South 11th Street, will have worship services at the church at 9 a.m. this Sunday with a praise worship service. The Faith Praise Team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music. Adult Bible study and Sunday school are canceled until further notice. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, and on Faith’s Facebook page. To locate our live stream, search Facebook — Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office at office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of service folders for online worship, devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. The Tuesday morning adult Bible study is also canceled until further notice. On Wednesday there are confirmation classes at 5:45 p.m., mid-week Lenten worship service at 7 pm and a council meeting at 7:30 p.m. The ladies’ LWML will meet Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for a contemporary Bible study with Rev. Ron followed by a brief business meeting For more information contact the church office at 323-6445.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N Broadway, will hold Sunday worship with Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. in the worship center, with joyful noise offering for Phoenix House. The service will also be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The Sunday School program is available on Facebook or YouTube. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 11 a.m., Lenten Service featuring Holden Evening Prayer on Wednesday at 7 p.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 11 a.m. A pre-recorded Lenten Service will be available on Facebook and YouTube. Those in attendance for any services or events must wear a mask, and social distancing will be practiced. Masks will be provided if you do not have one. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has resumed in-person services in the church sanctuary. Traditional services will be at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The praise service is at 9 a.m. If you wish to order flowers for the sanctuary for Easter, please complete the order form provided in the bulletin or the newsletter. Orders must be accompanied by a check and received in the church office by Tuesday. Upon arrival, please wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available and masks will be provided to those who need them. Seating in the sanctuary will be designated by rows for each service. Please leave three chairs between individuals or family units. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. Food, coffee and water fountains will be unavailable. Avoid congregating in groups in order to maintain social distancing. The church will continue to provide online worship opportunities, and worshipping from home remains the safest option, particularly for those over 65 or in high-risk groups. If you are ill or have a cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, please worship from home. A church service will be posted on the church’s Facebook page on Sunday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 West Broadway, will have Contemporary Worship Services with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The Sunday Service is live streamed at 8 a.m. via Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net Sunday school and Adult Bible class are at 9:15 a.m. We have midweek Lenten Services each Wednesday at 7 p.m. which is livestreamed on our Facebook page. Midweek Bible Study groups are cancelled until further notice. The church takes the needs of all members seriously. Those who have returned have found new health measures taken for everyone’s safety. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd, will have service this week. The theme this week is is “Accept The Light of the World”, The Scriptures this week are John 3:14-21; Psalm 107:1-3; 17-22; Eph 2:1-10. Call the church office at 712-323-4498 for any updates. The church is following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services. We want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on Our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org.