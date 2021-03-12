Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N Broadway, will hold Sunday worship with Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. in the worship center, with joyful noise offering for Phoenix House. The service will also be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The Sunday School program is available on Facebook or YouTube. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 11 a.m., Lenten Service featuring Holden Evening Prayer on Wednesday at 7 p.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 11 a.m. A pre-recorded Lenten Service will be available on Facebook and YouTube. Those in attendance for any services or events must wear a mask, and social distancing will be practiced. Masks will be provided if you do not have one. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org .

New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has resumed in-person services in the church sanctuary. Traditional services will be at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The praise service is at 9 a.m. If you wish to order flowers for the sanctuary for Easter, please complete the order form provided in the bulletin or the newsletter. Orders must be accompanied by a check and received in the church office by Tuesday. Upon arrival, please wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available and masks will be provided to those who need them. Seating in the sanctuary will be designated by rows for each service. Please leave three chairs between individuals or family units. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. Food, coffee and water fountains will be unavailable. Avoid congregating in groups in order to maintain social distancing. The church will continue to provide online worship opportunities, and worshipping from home remains the safest option, particularly for those over 65 or in high-risk groups. If you are ill or have a cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, please worship from home. A church service will be posted on the church’s Facebook page on Sunday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.