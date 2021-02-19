Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd, will not have service this week. The theme this week is “The Everlasting Covenant”, the Scriptures this week are Gen 9:8-17/9:15-25; Psalms 25:1-10, 1Peter 3:18-22. Call the church office at 712-323-4498 for any updates. The church is following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services. We want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on Our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org .

New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has resumed in-person services in the church sanctuary. Traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The praise service is at 9 a.m. Upon arrival, please wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available and masks will be provided to those who need them. Seating in the sanctuary will be designated by rows for each service. Please leave three chairs between individuals or family units. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. Food, coffee and water fountains will be unavailable. Avoid congregating in groups in order to maintain social distancing. The church will continue to provide online worship opportunities, and worshipping from home remains the safest option, particularly for those over 65 or in high-risk groups. If you are ill or have a cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, please worship from home. A church service will be posted on the church’s Facebook page on Sunday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.