Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday worship opportunities. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m., education begins at 9 and in-person worship begins at 10:15. Service will feature Holy Communion. The Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 1:9-15.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, will hold Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with the Rev. Earlin Shanno, in accordance with CDC guidelines. Masks are required, a hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or visit bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. The church’s Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and its website is SaintJohnELCA.org. Due to COVID-19, the church nursery remains closed for the time being. On Wednesdays, Bible study is at 9 a.m., and Lenten worship service is at 7 p.m. The building is handicap accessible. Call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., invites the public to in-person worship services Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Join the church each Wednesday in Lent for the church’s mid-week Lenten service at 7 p.m. streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Worship services are also streamed live Sunday morning at 10 a.m. via Facebook — Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs. You can also view services on YouTube any time after on the church’s YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment. The Pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. — call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment. More events and information can be found on the church’s website or Facebook page.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are required. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on the church’s Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through the church’s email: fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd, will not have service this week. The theme this week is “The Everlasting Covenant”, the Scriptures this week are Gen 9:8-17/9:15-25; Psalms 25:1-10, 1Peter 3:18-22. Call the church office at 712-323-4498 for any updates. The church is following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services. We want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on Our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has resumed in-person services in the church sanctuary. Traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The praise service is at 9 a.m. Upon arrival, please wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available and masks will be provided to those who need them. Seating in the sanctuary will be designated by rows for each service. Please leave three chairs between individuals or family units. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. Food, coffee and water fountains will be unavailable. Avoid congregating in groups in order to maintain social distancing. The church will continue to provide online worship opportunities, and worshipping from home remains the safest option, particularly for those over 65 or in high-risk groups. If you are ill or have a cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, please worship from home. A church service will be posted on the church’s Facebook page on Sunday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and the congregation will maintain social distancing. Even though the positivity rate for Iowa/Council Bluffs is down, masks are still required and are available for those who need one. Congregants will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is 1 Peter 3:18-22 and Mark 1:9-15. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. The church will re-open on March 7, for worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. Even though the positivity rate for Iowa/Council Bluffs is down, masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is 1 Peter 3:18-22 and Mark 1:9-15. The church is in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Check out the church at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have worship services at the church at 9 a.m. this Sunday with traditional worship with Holy Communion. Adult Bible study and Sunday school are cancelled until further notice. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, on Faith’s Facebook page and on Faith’s website at faithlutherancouncilbluffs.org. To locate the church’s live stream, search Facebook — Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office at office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of service folders for online worship, devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. The Tuesday morning adult Bible study is also cancelled until further notice. Wednesday there are confirmation classes at 5:45 p.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will have traditional Worship services with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The Sunday service is livestreamed at 8 a.m. via Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s webpage beginning on Mondays at: timothylutheran.net. Sunday school and adult Bible class are at 9:15 a.m. The church holds midweek Lenten services each Wednesday at 7 p.m. Midweek Bible study groups are cancelled until further notice. The church takes the needs of all members seriously. Those who have returned have found new health measures taken for everyone’s safety. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.