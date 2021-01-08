Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is saintjohnelca.org . Due to COVID-19, our nursery remains closed for the time being. Adult Bible study meets Wednesday morning at 9:00 am. The building is handicap-accessible. Call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Twin Cities Christian Church

Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, invites the public to worship with us in-person or online at twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Groups for children, teens, and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available online at twincitiescb.org and the church’s Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. Masks are required for all children’s, teen, and adult classes and anytime individuals are not seated in the sanctuary. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Timothy Lutheran Church