Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is saintjohnelca.org . Due to COVID-19, our nursery remains closed for the time being. Adult Bible study meets Wednesday morning at 9:00 am. The building is handicap-accessible. Call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, invites the public to worship with us in-person or online at twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Groups for children, teens, and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available online at twincitiescb.org and the church’s Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. Masks are required for all children’s, teen, and adult classes and anytime individuals are not seated in the sanctuary. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will have traditional services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The Sunday service is livestreamed at 8 a.m. via Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on its web page beginning on Mondays at: timothylutheran.net. Sunday school and adult Bible class will begin at 9:15 a.m. The next Call Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13. The congregation is highly encouraged to attend. Midweek Bible study groups are cancelled until further notice. The church takes the needs of all members seriously. Those who have returned have found new health measures taken for everyone’s safety. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. Church activities are closed until Jan. 10. Church services are now online at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings, through Facebook Live. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Acts 19:1-7 and Mark 1:4-11. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests: epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at facebook.com/pages/epworth.
Hazel Dell
United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap-accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. Church activities are closed until Jan. 10. Church services are now online at 10 a.m. on Sundays on Facebook Live. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Acts 19:1-7 and Mark 1:4-11. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The church’s phone is 712-310-2831. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb.
New Horizon Presbyterian
New Horizon Presbyterian Church leadership has decided to continue with online-only worship services for the month of January. The sanctuary will be closed for in-person worship through January, and we will continue to post an online service each Sunday at 10 a.m. on our Facebook page: facebook.com/newhorizonpc. We will also continue to have a Zoom fellowship time before Sunday services, with slightly altered times from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. As January progresses, we will keep you updated on service plans for February.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ Church is located at 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., Council Bluffs. The theme this week is “Wind Upon the waters” with Scriptures: Gen 1:1-5/1-3-8 IV, Psalm 29, Acts 19:1-7, and Mark 1:4-11. At this time, the church is not having services until at least Jan. 10. Please call the church office at 712-323-4498 for any updates. The church is following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services. We want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on the Our World Church website, just access ongoing ministries: cofchrist.org.