Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 3rd Ave., will hold Sunday Worship opportunities. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m., education begins at 9 a.m. and in-person worship begins at 10:15 a.m. Service on Sunday will feature Holy Communion. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 12:20-33.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 5th Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are required. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Also, a Wednesday night Lenten Service will be held at 7 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org . Seekers ChristCare will meet on Monday evening at 6:45 p.m. On Tuesday, the Women’s Board will hold a meeting at 9:30 a.m., and Church Council will be at 7 p.m. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join us in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are required. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page: Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other activities this week include NA Meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday and Lenten Bible Study at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., is now open for worship at 9:30 and 10:15 a.m. on Sundays. Rev. Gary Eller will be delivering the message, and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are required and are available for those who need one, and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. Bible study will meet on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. Our Food Panty will also be open on Monday’s and Thursday’s until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., invites the public to in-person worship services Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Join us online each Wednesday in Lent for our mid-week Lenten Service at 7 p.m. streamed on our Facebook page. Worship services are also streamed live Sunday morning at 10 a.m. via our Facebook page — Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs. You can also view our services on YouTube any time after on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment. The Pantry is also open the 3rd & 4th Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. — you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment. More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N Broadway, will hold Sunday worship with Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. in the worship center. The service will also be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Girl Scouts cookies will be fore sale after the service. The Sunday School program is available on Facebook or YouTube. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 11 a.m., Lenten Service featuring Holden Evening Prayer on Wednesday at 7 p.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 11 a.m. A pre-recorded Lenten Service will be available on Facebook and YouTube. Those in attendance for any services or events must wear a mask, and social distancing will be practiced. Masks will be provided if you do not have one. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services will be at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The praise service is at 9 a.m. We will have a church service posted on our Facebook page on Sunday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. Palm Sunday will be observed on March 28, with our usual three worship services at 8, 9, and 11 a.m. The 9 (contemporary) and 11 a.m. (traditional) services will be live-streamed on Facebook as usual. A Maundy Thursday service will be held in the fellowship hall at 7 p.m. on April 1. We will be seated at tables and receiving communion as we commemorate the Last Supper. If you would like to come but are apprehensive due to COVID concerns, please know that you are very welcome to sit where you wish and take communion separately or not at all. An online recording will also be available on Facebook. Easter services on April 4, will consist of a sunrise service outside behind the church building at 7:15 a.m., and an indoor service at 10 a.m., which will be live-streamed on Facebook. We will be partaking in our regular monthly communion on April 11, rather than on Easter. Upon arrival at church, please wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available and masks will be provided to those who need them. If you are ill or have a cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, please worship from home.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Hebrews 5:5-10 and John 12:20-33. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is Bible Study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. March 28 is Palm Sunday. and there is a Maundy-Thursday service April 1 at 7 p.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer Requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Office phone number is 712-323-3124, and you can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. The church is open for worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. Even though the positivity rate for Iowa/Council Bluffs is down, masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Hebrews 5:5-10 and John 12:20-33. March 28 is Palm Sunday, and there is a Maundy-Thursday service April 1 at 6 p.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Office phone number is 712-310-2831, and you can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 South 11th St., will have worship services at the church at 9 a.m. this Sunday with traditional worship with Holy Communion. Adult Bible study and Sunday school are canceled until further notice. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, and on Faith’s Facebook page. To locate our live stream, search Facebook — Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Sunday streaming will start at 9 a.m. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office at office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of service folders for online worship, devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. The Tuesday morning adult Bible study is also canceled until further notice. On Wednesday there are confirmation classes at 5:45 p.m., and an online mid-week Lenten devotional will be posted to Faith’s Facebook page by 7 p.m. For more information contact the church office at 323-6445.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd, will have service this week. The theme this week is is “Know God.” The Scriptures this week are Jer 31:31-24; Psalm 51:1-12; Heb 5:5-10; John 12:20-33. We are following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services, and we want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org/. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.