Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N Broadway, will hold Sunday worship with Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. in the worship center. The service will also be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Girl Scouts cookies will be fore sale after the service. The Sunday School program is available on Facebook or YouTube. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 11 a.m., Lenten Service featuring Holden Evening Prayer on Wednesday at 7 p.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 11 a.m. A pre-recorded Lenten Service will be available on Facebook and YouTube. Those in attendance for any services or events must wear a mask, and social distancing will be practiced. Masks will be provided if you do not have one. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org .

New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services will be at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The praise service is at 9 a.m. We will have a church service posted on our Facebook page on Sunday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. Palm Sunday will be observed on March 28, with our usual three worship services at 8, 9, and 11 a.m. The 9 (contemporary) and 11 a.m. (traditional) services will be live-streamed on Facebook as usual. A Maundy Thursday service will be held in the fellowship hall at 7 p.m. on April 1. We will be seated at tables and receiving communion as we commemorate the Last Supper. If you would like to come but are apprehensive due to COVID concerns, please know that you are very welcome to sit where you wish and take communion separately or not at all. An online recording will also be available on Facebook. Easter services on April 4, will consist of a sunrise service outside behind the church building at 7:15 a.m., and an indoor service at 10 a.m., which will be live-streamed on Facebook. We will be partaking in our regular monthly communion on April 11, rather than on Easter. Upon arrival at church, please wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available and masks will be provided to those who need them. If you are ill or have a cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, please worship from home.