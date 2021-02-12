Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Avenue, holds worship at 5:30 pm on Saturdays and 9:30 am on Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org . Due to Covid-10 our Nursery remains closed for the time being. Seekers ChristCare will meet Monday night at 6:45 p.m. The Esther Group will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and the Mary Group will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. There is a building committee meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Avenue B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Even though the positivity rate for Council Bluffs is down, masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is 2 Cor. 4:3-6 and Mark 9:2-9. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is Bible Study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Our office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.