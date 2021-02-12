Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 3rd Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m. Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person worship begins at 10:15 a.m. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 9:2-9.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 5th Avenue, invites the public to participate in live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are required. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page, Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, faumc@msn.com. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 1325 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, invites the public to join us in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are required. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page, Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Ash Wednesday service will be on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Avenue, holds worship at 5:30 pm on Saturdays and 9:30 am on Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org . Due to Covid-10 our Nursery remains closed for the time being. Seekers ChristCare will meet Monday night at 6:45 p.m. The Esther Group will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and the Mary Group will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. There is a building committee meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Avenue B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Even though the positivity rate for Council Bluffs is down, masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is 2 Cor. 4:3-6 and Mark 9:2-9. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is Bible Study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Our office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. Even though the positivity rate for Council Bluffs is down, masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is 2 Cor. 4:3-6 and Mark 9:2-9. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Office phone number is 712-310-2831. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, invites the public to worship with us in person at or online at twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Groups for children, teens and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available at twincitiescb.org and our Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. Masks are required for all children’s, teen and adult classes and anytime individuals are not seated in the sanctuary. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Community of Christ
Community of Christ, 140 W Kanesville Blvd, will not have service this week. The theme this week is “God’s Beloved.” The Scriptures this week are Mark 9-2-9/9;1-6, Psalms 50:1-6, 2Cor 4:3-6;Kings 2:1-2. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates. We are following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services. We want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org/.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m with Rev. Earlin Shanno, in accordance with CDC guidelines. Masks are required. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Dr., will return to in-person worship in the sanctuary on Sunday. We will have one service at 10 a.m., followed by the Annual Meeting at 11 a.m. If you are not able to attend in person, you can watch the service on our Facebook page, and participate in the Annual Meeting via Zoom. The Annual Meeting is a time for groups of the church to share their activities for the previous year and for the 2021 budget to be reviewed and discussed. Beginning Feb.21, we will return to our normal three services at 8, 9 and 11 a.m. Those attending any service will need to wear a face covering and practice social distancing in order to keep our congregation safe. Please bring your own Bible if you wish.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 West Broadway, will have Contemporary Worship Services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The Sunday Service is live streamed at 8 a.m. via Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page beginning on Mondays at timothylutheran.net. Sunday School and adult Bible Class are at 9:15 a.m. Midweek Bible Study groups are cancelled until further notice. The church takes the needs of all members seriously. Those who have returned have found new health measures taken for everyone’s safety. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., invites the public for in-person worship services Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Ash Wednesday Prayer Service — without the imposition of ashes — will be on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. and streamed live on our Facebook page. Worship services are also streamed live Sunday morning at 10 a.m. via our Facebook page — Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs. You can also view our services on YouTube any time after on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment The Pantry is also open the 3rd & 4th Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. — you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment. More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.