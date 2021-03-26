Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 3rd Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m., education begins at 9:00a.m. and in-person worship begins at 10:15a.m. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 11:1-11.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 5th Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are required. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for prayer or other requests call 712-323-7374 or email fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., will have Maundy Thursday worship at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Good Friday service at 7 p.m. on Friday and Easter service at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Sunday. RSVP’s are needed for Easter services. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org. The nursery remains closed at this time. The building is handicapped accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join us in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are required. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page: Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other activities this week include NA Meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Lenten Bible Study at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Good Friday service at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., is now open for worship at 9:30 and 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Gary Eller will be delivering the message. We will maintain social distancing, masks are required and are available for those who need one and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the Fellowship Hall due to ease of sanitizing the facility. Bible study will meet on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. Our Food Panty will also be open on Monday’s and Thursday’s until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible, and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Psalms 118:1-2, 19-29 and Mark 11:1-11. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. Palm Sunday is this Sunday and there is a Maundy-Thursday service at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Easter Sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. at Hazel Dell UMC April 4. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer Requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124, and you can check us out at Facebook.com/
pages/Epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible, and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is open for worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. Even though the positivity rate for Iowa/Council Bluffs is down, masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is Psalms 118:1-2, 19-29 and Mark 11:1-11. Palm Sunday is this Sunday, and there is a Maundy-Thursday service on Thursday at 6 p.m. Easter Sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. at Hazel Dell UMC April 4. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The office phone number is 712-310-2831. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., invites the public to join the in-person Palm Sunday worship services on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. Maundy Thursday holy communion worship service will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Sunday morning and Maundy Thursday worship services are also streamed live via our Facebook page, Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs. You can also view our services on YouTube any time after on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment. The Pantry is also open the 3rd & 4th Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. — you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment. More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N Broadway, will hold Sunday worship with Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. in the worship center. The service will also be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The Sunday School program is available on Facebook or YouTube. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 11 a.m., Lenten Service featuring Holden Evening Prayer on Wednesday at 7 p.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 11 a.m. Maundy Thursday service will be in the worship center at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Good Friday will be at 7 p.m. on Friday. All services will be streamed on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Those in attendance for any services or events must wear a mask, and social distancing will be practiced. Masks will be provided if you do not have one. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services will be at 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The praise service is at 9 a.m. We will have a church service posted on our Facebook page on Sunday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. Palm Sunday will be observed on Sunday, with our usual three worship services at 8, 9, and 11 a.m. The 9 (contemporary) and 11 a.m. (traditional) services will be live-streamed on Facebook as usual. A Maundy Thursday service will be held in the fellowship hall at 7 p.m. Thursday. We will be seated at tables and receiving communion as we commemorate the Last Supper. If you would like to come but are apprehensive due to COVID concerns, please know that you are very welcome to sit where you wish and take communion separately or not at all. An online recording will also be available on Facebook. Easter services on April 4, will consist of a sunrise service outside behind the church building at 7:15 a.m., and an indoor service at 10 a.m., which will be live-streamed on Facebook. We will be partaking in our regular monthly communion on April 11, rather than on Easter. Upon arrival at church, please wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available and masks will be provided to those who need them. If you are ill or have a cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, please worship from home.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will have Special Palm Sunday worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The Sunday Service is live streamed at 8 a.m. via Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday at timothylutheran.net. Sunday school and adult Bible class are at 9:15 a.m. Maundy Thursday worship with Communion is at 7 p.m. on Thursday, which is livestreamed on our Facebook page. Midweek Bible study groups are cancelled until further notice. The church takes the needs of all members seriously. Those who have returned have found new health measures taken for everyone’s safety. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 South 11th St., will have worship services at the church at 9 a.m. this Sunday with creative worship. Adult Bible study and Sunday school are canceled until further notice. All attending must wear a mask from your car, through services and back to your car and should enter through the back entrance only and social distancing should be observed at all times. Worship services will continue to be available on YouTube, and on Faith’s Facebook page. To locate our live stream, search Facebook — Faith Lutheran Council Bluffs. It will come up in the first few links. Then just click the live button. YouTube viewing is available by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. Members without social media are asked to send email addresses to Faith’s office at office@faith.omhcoxmail.com for mailing of service folders for online worship, devotional materials and links to the uploaded videos. The Tuesday morning adult Bible study is also canceled until further notice. The LWML will meet Thursday at 1 p.m. for a contemporary Bible study and brief business meeting. On Friday, Faith will have a Good Friday worship service at 7 p.m. Faith will celebrate Christ’s resurrection with Easter worship April 4 at 9 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 323-6445.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd, will have service this week. The theme this week is is “Blessed Is the One Who Comes ”, Psalm Sunday The Scriptures this week Psalm 118:1-2, 19-29; Mark 11:1-11. We are following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services, and we want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org/. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.