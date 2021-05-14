Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, wishes everyone a happy Mother’s Day. The church is handicap accessible, and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Even though the positivity rate for Iowa/Council Bluffs is down, masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Ephesians 1:15-23 and Luke 24:44-53. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is a Bible study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.