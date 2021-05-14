Faith briefs: Local churches plan services, both in-person and online

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 third Ave., will hold Sunday worship opportunities. Worship videos are released online at 8 a.m. and in-person worship begins at 10:15 a.m. with Holy Communion. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 17:6-19.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites the public to worship service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday School. Rev. Gary Eller will be delivering the message. Masks are required and are available for those who need one. Coffee will be available following worship service. Bible study will meet on Monday and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. The church’s food panty will also be open on Monday and Thursday until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are required. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane, Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join us in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are required. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page: Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other activities this week include AA meeting at 5:15 p.m. and NA Meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday and Bible study at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, will have service at 9 a.m. on Sunday with Rev. Earlin Shanno. There will be weekly communion, and CDC guidelines will be in place. Masks are required, a hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org. Due to COVID-19, the nursery will remain closed for the time being. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church invites, 4220 Gifford Road, invites the public to join us in-person or online at twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During the service, class is available for children through fifth grade. Groups for children, teens and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available at twincitiescb.org and our Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. Masks are required for all children’s, teen and adult classes and anytime individuals are not seated in the sanctuary. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., invites the public to join the in-person worship services on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Sunday morning worship services are also streamed live via our Facebook page, Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs. You can also view our services on YouTube any time after on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment. The pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. — you must call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointment. More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, wishes everyone a happy Mother’s Day. The church is handicap accessible, and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Even though the positivity rate for Iowa/Council Bluffs is down, masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Ephesians 1:15-23 and Luke 24:44-53. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is a Bible study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., wishes everyone a happy Mother’s Day. The church is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. The church is open for worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Even though the positivity rate for Iowa/Council Bluffs is down, masks are still required and are available for those who need one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for Sunday is Ephesians 1:15-23 and Luke 24:44-53. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. The office phone is 712-310-2831. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday with speaker Janie Summers. Our Theme this week is “Bless God’s People” with Scriptures: Luke 24:44-53/24:43-52 IV: Acts 1:1-11; Psalm 47. We are following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services, and we want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org/. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N Broadway, will hold worship in the worship center at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. The service will also be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The Sunday School program is available on Facebook or YouTube. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 11 a.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 11 a.m. Those in attendance for any services or events must wear a mask, and social distancing will be practiced. Masks will be provided if you do not have one. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. with praise service at 9 a.m. We will have a church service posted on our Facebook page on Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. at facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. Upon arrival at church, please wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will be available and masks will be provided to those who need them. Seating in the sanctuary will be designated by rows for each service. Please leave three chairs between individuals or family units. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. Food, coffee and water fountains will be unavailable. Avoid congregating in groups in order to maintain social distancing. If you are ill or have a cough, fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, or have been in contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days, worship from home. The 11 a.m. service on May 30 will move to 10:30 a.m. and one service on June 13 will be outside with fun family activities to follow.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have contemporary praise worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday service and the Faith Praise Team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music. Adult Bible study is going to resume on Sunday and Tuesday mornings and anyone interested in attending should contact Rev. Ron. Faith is observing social distancing at Sunday worship services and face masks are required from the car, through the service and back to your vehicle. Everyone should enter through the rear entrance. Sunday services can also be accessed on Faith’s Facebook page or on YouTube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will have praise worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net Sunday school and adult Bible class are at 9:15 a.m. Watch for the annoucement of the beginning of the midweek Bible study groups. The church takes the needs of all members seriously. Those who have returned have found new health measures taken for everyone’s safety. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.