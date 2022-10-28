Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children’s sermon during the worship service. You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The Rev. David Hannah will deliver the message. We will be Remembering Our Saints. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Please join us for refreshments following the service.

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 4, our services will start at 9 a.m. We welcome the Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger as our new pastor.

Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. Our Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m.

The final Sloppy Joe Bingo of the year will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m., and bingo will start at 6:30. For $10, participants will receive a sloppy joe sandwich, chips, drink and 20 games of bingo. Additional sandwiches and bingo cards can be purchased.

Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent-refund cans/bottles for one of our mission projects, the Kanesville Honor Guard Society. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off anytime at our front door. For more information, contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church rings the church bell each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. We are a growing, friendly, Bible-teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. This Sunday, the message will be, “Doers of the Word,” with James 1:22-25 as the Bible reference.

Sunday School for all ages, including adults, begins at 9:15 a.m. Following worship, we enjoy donuts and coffee in the Fellowship Hall. Greeters are Norma Foster and Lori Kirkpatrick.

New member class meets at 6 p.m. each Sunday. The Ladies Bible Study and Youth Groups meet on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Visit our website at www.stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m., followed by in-person worship at 10:15. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 8:31-36. The online video will be available later in the day.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located at 2007 S. Seventh St., just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship, a cry room is available, along with childcare for children ages 1-4. Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons during the sermon. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube.

The men’s and women’s Bible study groups meet Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m.

On the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., the Bridge young adults (ages 18-30) gather at Compass Christian Church. The next meeting is Nov. 1. Childcare is provided. Bring a friend and join us for supper, fellowship and Bible study.

On Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., adult prayer group, students in grades 6-12 and kids in kindergarten through fifth grade meet.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, Light Night, a Trunk or Treat event, will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for children through fifth grade. Kids and families are invited to come in costume or as they are for carnival games, candy, food and bounce house fun.

For questions or more information, visit our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB, our website compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Broadway United Methodist Church

Broadway United Methodist, First Street and Broadway, is seeking, growing and serving with unconditional love and acceptance. On Sunday, Oct. 30, we will hold one combined service with hymns and organ, the praise band and the Broadway Choir. Following worship, we will enjoy a catered meal in celebration of all God has given us. If you haven’t done so, please fill out an RSVP or contact the church office. If you have special dietary needs, please include that information. Services are held in person and livestreamed to our Facebook page or broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live. Masks are optional.

Regular activities include Student Life Breakthrough Sundays at 6 p.m. in Room 203. On Mondays, Philip’s Cupboard is open noon-2 p.m.; Boy Scout Pack 40 meets at 6 p.m.; and Bibles @ Barleys is at 8:30 p.m. Women’s Bible Study will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the DeLong Lounge. Praise Band Rehearsal will be at 5:30. A Community Meal will be served at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall, followed by Foundations Groups and Bell Choir rehearsal at 6:30. Choir will practice at 7:30.

Men’s Brown Bag: The Bible Year, meets Thursdays at noon. Philip’s Cupboard, a nonfood pantry, is open noon to 2 p.m. on Fridays. Girl Scout meeting is from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in the fellowship hall.

The annual Charge Conference will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B.

For more information, visit our website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com or call the office at 712-322-7741 (closed Fridays).

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. The Sunday worship service will be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. Face masks are optional. Upcoming Events: Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 29; and Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 12. The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Praying to be Worthy of the Call,” with scripture 2 Thessalonians 1:1-4. Liturgist is Carol Doty and greeters are Vicki Hallberg and Linda Cody. There will be a children’s chat.

Bible study will be at 11 a.m. on Monday.

We are collecting socks and underwear for Undy Sunday on Oct. 30. There will be a soup lunch after the service, followed by a Trunk or Treat in the parking lot. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites people to attend Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Our theme this week is, “Write the Vision.” Scripture readings for this week are Habakkuk 1:1-4; Psalm 119:137-144; Luke 19:1-10; and 2 Thessalonians 1:1-4, 11-12. Sunday school starts at 9:15 a.m. We also have prayer service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website under Ongoing Ministries at www.cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m.

We keep in prayer for the healing of our community and nation for God. If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know your prayer requests by phone or online at Friends of Epworth UMC Facebook. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church (LCMS), 2100 S. 11th St., invites you to join us for Gospel worship with Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service. There will be a Trunk or Treat event in from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot in front of the church. There will be a potluck brunch at noon in the basement fellowship hall, and members of the congregation are reminded to bring a side dish.

On Tuesday, there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study in the downstairs fellowship hall that is open to everyone. Please enter by the rear door. Confirmation classes are Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.

The Faith LWML will meet Thursday at 1 p.m. for a contemporary Bible study with Pastor Ron, followed by a brief business meeting to discuss ongoing and future mission projects.

Sunday worship services are available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching for Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information, contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church will observe All Saints Day on Sunday, Oct. 30 with one service at 9:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, the Praise Team will meet at 5:45 p.m., bell choir at 6:30 and Chancel Choir at 7:30. The Deacons will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Sunday services are available on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During the month of October, we will be receiving Peace and Global Witness offering. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of the church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

The month of October is dedicated to The Holy Rosary. Join us as we celebrate the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass every day of the week at Corpus Christi — Queen of Apostles, 3304 Fourth Ave., Council Bluffs; and Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 N. Ninth St., Carter Lake. Everyone is welcome.

Our Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m., on Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and at 9:30 a.m. (Carter Lake). Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon (Council Bluffs).

Readings for the 31st Sunday in Ordinary Time are Wisdom 11:22-12:2; Psalms 145:1-2, 8-9, 10-11, 13, 14; 2 Thessalonians 1:11-2:2; and Luke 19:1-10.

Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English Tuesday through Friday at 8 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. (Council Bluffs).

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles. A special Mass for All Souls Day will be held at noon Nov. 2 at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, 429 College Road, Council Bluffs.

The Corpus Christi Parish Annual Chicken Dinner will be held Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with dine-in and take-out at St. Albert Catholic School, 400 Gleason Ave. The meal will include Staley’s Broasted Chicken, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert. Over 100 gift baskets, raffles, crafts and more.Tickets are on sale at the parish office at 3304 Fourth Ave. or at St. Albert on the day of the event.

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! This week, we celebrate Reformation Sunday and welcome new members. Our weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Students will be dismissed to Sunday school after the Gospel lesson. Coffee and cake in the community room after church.

We will have trick-or-treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the community room. Other events this week include Tai Chi Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m. in the youth center, Bible study Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room.

Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube. Our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org, and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA.

We hold Bible studies at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Confirmation and high school youth also meet at 6:30. Bell choir practices Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m., followed by Chancel Choir at 7:30.

The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church

(Disciples of Christ) The Rev. Carol Hall and members of our congregation invite you to join us for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. We celebrate communion weekly; communion is open to all. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it. Guests are invited to join us in fellowship after worship for coffee and donuts.

Overeaters Anonymous meets Mondays at noon. Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. The church is ADA-accessible. Masks are optional. To submit prayer requests or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 First Ave. Coffee is available. Our service is also provided via Zoom. Please email the church for information on how to join the Zoom meeting: cbfirstcong@gmail.com.

First Congregational offers a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome. Come and enjoy a meal and fellowship!

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. Worship services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Adult Sunday School begins at 9:15 a.m., and Youth Sunday School (skit, music, Bible story and games) at 9:30.

For more information, see our Facebook page under Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs or the website at oursaviorscb.org.

Bell choir practice is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by choir practice at 7:30 p.m.

Other activities this week include Al-Anon meetings Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Education Building. The Food and Pet Food Pantry is open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 5 to 7 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call the pantry directly at 712-522-3522 on Thursday only between 9:30 and 11 a.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 22 Dillman Drive in Council Buffs. Our services are held each Sunday morning beginning at 11 a.m., and we invite visitors to attend and share with us these very enjoyable and enlightening services. For additional information, please contact the church at 712-323-7188.