Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children sermon during the worship service. Upcoming event: Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be our Yard Sale/Bake Sale at the church. On Sept. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. will be our Soup Supper/Bake Sale at McClelland Town Hall.

You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. In-person worship begins at 9:30 a.m. Bethany Spiritual Director CeCe Mickells will deliver a sermon based on Acts 2:1-21.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday School. The Rev. Ed Steinmetz will deliver the sermon, “Pentecost!” Join us for refreshments following service.

Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

On Saturday, June 4 from 7 a.m. to noon, we will have our annual Rummage and Bake Sale. Rummage sale items will not be priced; you pay what you think it’s worth. Don’t miss out on the fabulous home-baked goods — these items will be priced.

Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent-refund cans/bottles for one of our mission projects, The Kanesville Honor Guard Society. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off anytime at our front door.

Our Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m.

For more information, contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church rings the church bell each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. We are a growing, friendly, Bible-teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. Sunday School for all ages, including adults, begins at 9:15 a.m. Vacation Bible School will be July 18-22. Each Sunday following our service, we enjoy donuts and conversation in the Fellowship Hall. Youth groups will be meeting during the summer each Wednesday evening. Visit our website at www.stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located at 2007 S. Seventh St., just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship, a cry room is available, along with childcare for children ages 1-4. Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube. Men’s Bible Study, Prayer and Fellowship Group meets Mondays at 7:30 p.m.

Coming Monday, July 18 through Wednesday, July 20 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. is our Free Sports Camp, “Heart of a Champion,” for children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade. Children may choose field hockey or cheer. Registration is at compasscb.org/events.

Camp of the Good Shepherd, for preschool through graduating seniors, is coming up in June. Please check our Facebook page for all the details.

For questions or more information, you may go to our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB, our website compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Starting June 5, our worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Upcoming events include Meal & Message June 8 at 6 p.m. and again on June 22 at 6 p.m.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., has worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Call on the Name of the Lord and Be Saved,” and the scripture is Acts 2:1-21. There will be a Children’s Chat. Liturgist is Evelyn Irwin, and the greeters are Sharon Farrell and Linda Cody. There will be a Worship Committee meeting at 10:30 a.m. and a Town Hall Meeting following worship, with lunch being provided. Setup for the Garage Sale will be at 9 a.m. Friday. The Garage Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Book Study will be at 11 a.m. on Monday. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., holds Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Our theme this week is “Come Holy Spirit, Come.” Our scripture for this week is Acts 2:1-21; John 14:8-17, 25-27; Genesis 11:1-9; Psalm 104:24-34, 3b; and Romans 8:14-17. Tom Arnold will deliver the message. We also have prayer service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Come and join us, as Brad Knott will be speaking. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website under Ongoing Ministries — www.cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m.

We keep in prayer for the healing of our community and the nation for God. If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know your prayer requests by phone or online at Friends of Epworth UMC Facebook. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have Gospel worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall. Please enter by the rear door. LWML is collecting eyeglasses and new socks of any size, and there are receptacles in the Narthex for donations. Faith is observing social distancing, but masks are optional. Services are also available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching for Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church has traditional services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and a praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday School for children and adults is 10 to 10:45 a.m. Vacation Bible School Beach Party 2022 will be held June 27 through 30 for Pre-K through fifth grade. Registration is now open at vbsmate.com/newhorizon. On June 12, bring your lawn chair and join us for an outdoor tent service. Breakfast and gathering time will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by one service at 9:30 a.m. Our services are available on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. We are Handicapped Accessible through the northeast door of church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 3304 Fourth Ave., Council Bluffs, and Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 N. Ninth St., Carter Lake, celebrates the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass every day of the week. Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. (Council Bluffs). Our Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m. and on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and at 9:30 a.m. (Carter Lake). Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon (Council Bluffs). Everyone is welcome. Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles. For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! Our weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Other events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center Monday at 10 a.m., Bible study in the conference room Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Tai Chi in the youth center Thursday at 10 a.m. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube. Our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. VBS HayDay will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 28-30. Meetings this week: VBS, 5:45 p.m. Wednesday; Mary Group, 9 a.m. Thursday. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church

(Disciples of Christ) Rev. Carol Hall and the members of our congregation invite you to join us for Sunday Worship, 9 a.m., at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Avenue A. Following worship, you are invited to join us in fellowship for coffee and donuts!

We celebrate communion weekly; communion is open to all. Join us for Bible study on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. Overeaters Anonymous meets Mondays at noon. Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it, and the church is ADA-accessible. Masks are optional. To submit prayer requests or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 First Ave. in Council Bluffs. Coffee is available. Our service is also provided via ZOOM. Please email the church for information to join the ZOOM meeting: cbfirstcong@gmai.com.

First Congregational offers a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month, from 5-6:30 p.m. Come and enjoy a hot meal inside!

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. Youth Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. Worship services are Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Other activities this week include Al-Anon meeting Monday and Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. in the Education Building. Tuesday morning is Rebekah Circle at 9:30 a.m. in the Education Building. Thursday morning Bible Study meets at 9:15 a.m. and prayer time is at 11:15 a.m. Thursday evening OSL Ringers practice at 6:30 p.m. and OSL Singers meet at 7:30 p.m. Food and Pet Food Pantry is open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday evening at 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. on the day you plan to come. Note new Food Pantry phone number is 712-522-3522.