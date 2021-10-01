Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be served as it is World Communion Sunday. Guest Reverand is Rev. Kim Crummer. The scripture reading is 1 Corinthians 11:14-33. His sermon title is “Communion: More than a ritual.” Special offering for “Peace and Global Witness Sunday” will be received. The church is handicapped accessible through the northeast door of church.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Sunday, Sept. 26, Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Worship videos are released online at 8:30 a.m. Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person worship begins at 10:15a.m. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 10:2-16.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is open for worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumcc.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join us in our live Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Sunday school for children is at 10:30 a.m. and face masks are optional. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page, Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other events this week include AA meeting on Monday at 5:15 p.m., NA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., Bible study on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and the craft idea exchange on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Everyone is invited to “Meal and Message” on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Feel free to attend our Fall Potluck Sunday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. after worship service.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 19022 290th St. in McClelland, welcomes all to join in our worship Service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. Thank you to all who attended our soup and supper event. Everyone is welcome and you do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Hebrews 1:1-4; 2:5-12 and Mark 10:2-16. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. with Rev. Carol Hall. We have weekly communion, a hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. We have weekly Overeaters Anonymous and AA meetings. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, invites everyone to worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday or online at compasscb.online.church. During the service, class is available for children ages 1-4 and ages 5-fifth grade. A cry room is available for families with infants and young children. Men’s Bible study meets Monday nights at 7:30 p.m. Groups for kids grades kindergarten though fifth grade and students grades sixth through 12th meet Wednesday evenings from to 7:30 p.m. as well as adult prayer group. Later this fall, TCCC is relocating to 2007 S. Seventh St. with a new name, Compass Christian Church. Details about our grand opening Sunday will be coming soon. Our first community event at the new location will take place Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Come join us for Light Night, an event for the whole family. Bring your children in costume or come as you are. There will be carnival games, bounce house, candy and food. Complete information is available at compasscb.org and on our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. The theme this week is “Speak With Integrity.” Come join us Tom Arnold is speaking the message. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org/. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W Broadway, will have contemporary worship service at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net. Sunday school classes have resumed. Adult Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday and midweek Bible study will meet on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., will hold worship with Holy Communion on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Beginning Monday, the church hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Thursday there will be regular Bible overview at 9:30, prayer team will meet at 11:15 a.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Ringers will meet at 6:30 and Our Savior’s Lutheran Singers will meet at 7:30 p.m. The pantries are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday — for same day appointment call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. The food pantry is open from 5 to 7 p.m. — for same day appointment call at 4 p.m. Al-Anon meets on Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. The celebration of life choir meets at 3 on Sunday and Bible study at Madden’s starts at 6:30 p.m. You can reach the church office at 712-322-6655 or visit us at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook. The church has an elevator and is handicap accessible.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. and the praise service at 9:00 a.m. This Sunday is Communion Sunday, so the 8 and 11 a.m. services will serve Communion in cups and the 9 a.m. service will use the intinction method with prepackaged elements as an option. On Wednesdays the Dulcimer Group practices at 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Praise Team at 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir at 6:30-7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30-8:30 p.m. The Deacons meet Thursday at 6 p.m. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are. The weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, children rejoin the regular worship before communion. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. Our “Sliding Back Into Sundays” waterslide event will be at 11 a.m. Sunday behind the church. Other events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 10 a.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 10 a.m. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall — please enter by the rear door. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. The Faith Life Ministry is currently collecting pencil boxes, dry erasers and markers and children’s new packaged underwear to be donated to Longfellow elementary and there is a box in the Narthex marked for this purpose the congregation can place donations in. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.