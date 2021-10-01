Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, invites everyone to worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday or online at compasscb.online.church. During the service, class is available for children ages 1-4 and ages 5-fifth grade. A cry room is available for families with infants and young children. Men’s Bible study meets Monday nights at 7:30 p.m. Groups for kids grades kindergarten though fifth grade and students grades sixth through 12th meet Wednesday evenings from to 7:30 p.m. as well as adult prayer group. Later this fall, TCCC is relocating to 2007 S. Seventh St. with a new name, Compass Christian Church. Details about our grand opening Sunday will be coming soon. Our first community event at the new location will take place Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Come join us for Light Night, an event for the whole family. Bring your children in costume or come as you are. There will be carnival games, bounce house, candy and food. Complete information is available at compasscb.org and on our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.