Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. and the praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and the youth group meets Sunday evenings from 6 to 8:00 p.m. There will be one service at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 31 for All Saints Day with a donut social following the service. On Wednesday the Dulcimer Group practices at 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Praise Team at 5:45 to 6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30 8:30 p.m. On Thursday the Stephen Ministry will meet at 10 a.m. and the Good Grief Group will meet at 1:00 p.m. A new member class will be held on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.