Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are. The weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, children rejoin the regular worship before communion. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 10 a.m., Wednesday Recharge with dinner and intergenerational activities at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 10 a.m. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Sunday, Sept. 26, Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Worship videos are released online at 8:30 a.m. Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person worship begins at 10:15a.m. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 10:46-52.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is open for worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumcc.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join us in our live Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Sunday school for children is at 10:30 a.m. and face masks are optional. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page, Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other events this week include AA meeting on Monday at 5:15 p.m., NA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., Bible study on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and the craft idea exchange on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Everyone is invited to “Meal and Message” on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. Wednesday will be TRUNK or TREAT in the church parking lot from 6 to 7 p.m. Please come to enjoy candy, hot dogs and hot chocolate.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Masks are recommended and worship will also be available to watch on YouTube. Our website is SaintJohnELCA.org and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. Our Nursery remains closed for the time being. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary. Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study meets at 6 p.m. Confirmation class and high school youth meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings, and the choir starts practice at 7 p.m. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday with Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be "Let Me See Again" and the scripture is Mark 10:46-52. Liturgist is Sue Perry and the greeters are Linda Cody and Jeff Wellman-Doty. Masks and sanitizer are still recommended. We are a handicap accessible facility.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 19022 290th St. in McClelland, welcomes all to join in our worship Service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome and you do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday School. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz will be delivering the sermon, "What’s the Buzz? The 'Bee' Attitudes." Refreshments will be served following service. Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. Our food panty is also open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Hebrews 7:23-28 and Mark 10:46-52. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Twin Cities/Compass Christian Church
Twin Cities/Compass Christian Church invites you to join them for worship in their final week at4220 Gifford Road or online at compasscb.online.church Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Children will remain with their families for this special service, and a cry room will be available. Men’s Bible Study meets Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. Groups for kids in grades kindergarten though fifth grade, and students grades sixth through 12th meet Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. as well as the adult prayer group. Oct. 31, TCCC will relocate to 2007 S. Seventh St. with a new name, Compass Christian Church. Our first community event will take place Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Come join us for “Light Night,” an event for the whole family. Bring your children in costume or come as you are. There will be carnival games, bounce house, candy and food. Complete information is available at compasscb.org and on our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will have praise worship service at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net. Sunday school classes have resumed. Adult Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday and midweek Bible study will meet on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. and the praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and the youth group meets Sunday evenings from 6 to 8:00 p.m. There will be one service at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 31 for All Saints Day with a donut social following the service. On Wednesday the Dulcimer Group practices at 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Praise Team at 5:45 to 6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30 8:30 p.m. On Thursday the Stephen Ministry will meet at 10 a.m. and the Good Grief Group will meet at 1:00 p.m. A new member class will be held on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have creative worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday service and the LWML mite box will be out. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall — please enter by the rear door. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. The Faith Life Ministry is currently collecting pencil boxes, dry erasers and markers and children’s new packaged underwear to be donated to Longfellow elementary and there is a box in the Narthex marked for this purpose the congregation can place donations in. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.