Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children sermon during the worship service. Upcoming event, Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be our Yard Sale/Bake Sale at the church. On Sept. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. will be our Soup Supper/Bake Sale at McClelland Town Hall.

You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person Worship begins at 10:15 a.m. with online video available later in the day. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 19:28-40. There will be a brief Congregational meeting following worship. On Thursday, April 14, the church will hold Maundy Thursday worship at 7 p.m. The service will include a short service of Holy Communion, celebrating First Communion. On Friday, April 15, the church will hold Good Friday worship at 7 p.m.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz will be delivering the sermon “Passion Benefits!” Join us for refreshments following service. Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m. Mark your calendars for hot dog bingo on Thursday, April 21. Dinner at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. $10 gets you a hot dog, chips, drink and 20 games. Additional hot dogs and bingo cards can be purchased.

Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent refund cans and bottles for one of our Mission Projects, The Kanesville Honor Guard Society. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off at the door. Our food pantry is open on Monday’s and Thursday’s until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Sunday, Feb. 20, will be a traditional service. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church, 11055 Dumfries Ave., rings the church bell at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship each Sunday morning. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. We are a friendly, growing Bible-teaching church led by Rev. Jason Kinney. Sunday School for all ages, including adults, begins at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday night activities include adult small group Bible study and youth groups. This Sunday’s scripture is Act 8:25-28, with the sermon title “Share the Good News.” Greeters are Mary Brown and Mike Turner. Discipleship Training will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The men’s breakfast will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Plans are being made for an Easter sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast following. Visit our website stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church, 2007 S. Seventh St., welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship a cry room is available, and childcare for ages 1-4 with drop off at the beginning of the service and pick up after service. Following communion, Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube. Weekly schedules include Mondays Men’s Bible Study, Prayer and Fellowship Group, who meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday’s groups include kids K-5th, students sixth through 12th and Adult Prayer Group, all meeting at 6:30 p.m. Men’s and women’s groups are held at various times throughout the year.

Join us as we celebrate Easter with joyful worship, Bible-based preaching and teaching and activities for all ages. Palm Sunday 10:30 a.m. on April 10; Good Friday 6:30 p.m. on April 15; East Sunday is April 17, the day will feature breakfast and kids activities from 8:30 to 10 a.m., family worship at 10:30 a.m. and an egg hunt at 11:45 a.m. More information may be found on Facebook at Compass Christian Church CB, compasscb.org, or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional and the Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Upcoming events — At 6 p.m. April 13 Meal and Message and at 6 p.m. April 27 Meal and Message.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., has worship at 10:30 a.m. on Palm Sunday. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Triumphant” and the scripture is Luke 19:28-40. Liturgist is Denny Higginbotham and the greeters are Barb Hough and Linda Cody. This is the sixth Sunday of Lent. Bethany Singers will sing. Good Friday service at New Horizon at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 15. We will have a potluck lunch after the Palm Sunday service. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd, holds Sunday worship. Our theme this week is “Come be Reconciled.” Our scriptures for this week are Luke 15:1-3, 11b-32; Joshua 5:9-12; Psalm 32; Second Corinthians 15:16-21. Services will begin at 10:15 a.m., come join us as Brad Knott will be speaking the message. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website at ministries cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. Palm Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. on April 10. Good Friday service at 7 p.m. on April 15. Our “Resurrection Sunday” service will be at 9:30 a.m. on April 17. You are invited to all our services. We keep in prayer for the healing of our community and the nation for God. If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know your prayer requests by phone or online at facebook.com/groups/friends.epworth. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and our phone number is 712-323-3124.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th Street, will celebrate Palm Sunday with contemporary praise worship at 9 a.m. Sunday worship service and the Faith Praise Team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. Bible study that is open to everyone, in the church fellowship hall — please enter by the rear door. There will be an Elders meeting at 2:30 p.. on Tuesday. Faith will hold Maundy Thursday and Good Friday worship services at 7 p.m. The Sewing Sisters will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday for quilting and fellowship and all ladies are invited to come participate. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. Services are also available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

Sunday, April 10 is Palm Sunday. New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and a praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday School is 10 to 10:45 a.m.

The Building and Grounds Committee will meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13. The Administration Committee will meet at 5 p.m. on April 13. The Good Grief group will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 14. On Wednesdays the Dulcimer Group practices from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Praise Team from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Deacons will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. New Horizon will have a Tenebrae Service on Good Friday, April 15, at 7 p.m. The Easter services on April 17 will be a sunrise service at 7 a.m. and one sanctuary service at 9:30 a.m. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page: facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Cindy Harvey will be using Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem as Call to Worship and Luke’s story of Jesus’s passion for her message. Palms will be distributed. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 3304 Fourth Ave. in Council Bluffs, and Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 N. Ninth St. in Carter Lake, celebrates the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass every day of the week. Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Council Bluffs location. Our weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m. and on Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. in Council Bluffs and at 9:30 a.m. in Carter Lake. Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon in Council Bluffs. Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. in Council Bluffs, but none will be held on April 14. All are welcome!

Don’t miss our Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays — just one remaining, tonight! Alaskan pollock, fish tacos, cheese pizza and more from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi Great Hall. Adults $14 and children ages 10 and under $7. Carry-outs available at 712-323-0014. Join us for Stations of the Cross as we pray and reflect on the moments of Jesus’ journey to Calvary to commemorate His passion and death on the cross for us. Stations of the Cross will be prayed as follows: Mondays, Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, April 11, at 6 p.m. followed by a soup supper, and Fridays, Corpus Christi Church, April 8 at 7 p.m. in Spanish.

HOLY WEEK SCHEDULE – April 14 through April 17: All Triduum services will be held at Corpus Christi Church, 3304 4th Avenue, Council Bluffs as follows: Holy Thursday, April 14, 7 pm Mass of the Lord’s Supper; Good Friday, April 15, 3 pm Stations of the Cross, and 7 pm Good Friday of the Lord’s Passion; Holy Saturday, April 16, 8 pm Easter Vigil; and, Easter Sunday, April 17, 8 am (Corpus Christi Church), 9:30 am (Our Lady of Carter Lake), 10 am (Corpus Christi Church) and 12 pm (Spanish – Corpus Christi Church)

Live Stations of the Cross at 1 p.m. on Good Friday. It will start at the church, there will be a procession around the block, and we will wind up back at the church for the ending. The event is bilingual.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! Our weekly worship service as well as Sunday school are at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. Other events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center Monday at 10 a.m., Bible study in the conference room Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi Thursday at 10 a.m. Maundy Thursday worship at noon and 7 p.m. Good Friday worship at noon and 7 p.m. On Easter Sunday, sunrise service at 7 a.m., breakfast from 7:45 to 9 a.m. egg hunt at 9 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube, our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. Maundy Thursday worship service at 7 p.m.; Good Friday worship at 7 p.m. Easter worship service times are 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and 6:30, 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Sunday. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)

Broadway Christian Church Rev. Carol Hall and the members of our congregation invite you to join us for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. at 2658 Ave. A in Council Bluffs. This week’s Palm Sunday message will be “The Way.” We celebrate Communion weekly and it is open to all. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicapped-accessible. Masks are optional. Following worship, join us in fellowship for coffee and donuts. You are also invited to attend Pieceful Hearts Quilters at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. This week, tune in for our Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. via Zoom. (call or email t set up). Bible Study on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Overeaters Anonymous meets Monday at noon. AA meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 7:30 p.m.

To submit prayer requests, or for more information or sign up for the Zoom, call the church office at 712-323-7741, or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at First Congregational UCC, 611 First Ave. This Sunday, our Many Voices pulpit team welcomes Rev. Charlene Wozny, who will be providing the message “Collision Course.” Michael Deatz will provide wonderful musical pieces including “Life High the Cross,” arranged by Cindy Berry. The service is also provided via Zoom. Please email the church for information to join the meeting at cbfirstcong@gmai.com. Coffee is available. The next free Community Dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 — come and enjoy a hot meal inside!

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Please join us for Holy Week services. Everyone is welcome. Saturday owrship at 5:30 p.m., Palm Sunday/Passion Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Easter Vigil Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Easter Sunday Celebration service at 10:30 a.m. No Sunday school for Eastern Sunday.

Other activities this week include Al-Anon meeting Monday and Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. in the Education Building. Thursday morning Bible Study at 9:15 a.m. and prayer time at 11:15 a.m. Food and Pet Food Pantry Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday evening at 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment please call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. the day of. Note new Food Pantry phone number is 712-522-3522.