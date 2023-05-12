Lighthouse Bible Church

Lighthouse Bible Church, 2136 Fifth Ave., invites the community to participate in our live Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Sunday sermon is prerecorded and can be viewed on our website, lighthousemc.com. Dress is casual, and coffee and refreshments are provided.

Upcoming events: Prayer and Study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Movie Night Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

Mt. Hope United MethodistMt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children’s sermon during the worship service. You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Gethsemane Presbyterian ChurchGethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. The service runs from 9 to 10 a.m. on Sundays. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger will deliver the message, “If You Love Me.” Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Please join us for refreshments following the service.

Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Sloppy Joe Bingo will be on Thursday, May 18. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m., followed by bingo at 6:30. For $10 per person, you get a sloppy joe sandwich, chips and dessert, plus 20 games of bingo.

Our annual Garage & Bake Sale will be Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. We can now accept credit/debit cards.

Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent refund cans/bottles for one of our mission projects. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off anytime at our front door. We are also collecting diapers and wipes for children. These can also be left in bags by the front door.

Our Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m. Donations are welcome. For more information, contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran ChurchTimothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible. For more information, visit the church website at timothylutheran.net.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country ChurchWe all need the Lord, so join us at St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church. The church bell rings each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church.

We are a growing, caring and friendly Bible-teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. Sunday school for children and adults begins at 9:15. We have children’s church each Sunday. Each week, we enjoy donuts and coffee in the Fellowship Hall after worship.

This week, our message will be “Share Jesus Without Fear, Part 2.” The Bible reference is Acts 2:37-42. Greeters will be Donna and Alan Henley.

The ladies Bible study meets Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Youth group will meet on Wednesday at 7 p.m. THere will be a Youth Christian Ed meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Plans are being made for VBS the week of June 19-23. Visit our website at stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Underwood Lutheran ChurchUnderwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities on May 14. In-person worship begins at 10:15 a.m. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 14:15-21.

The online video will be available later in the day.

Compass Christian ChurchCompass Christian Church welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located at 2007 S. Seventh St., just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship, a cry room is available, along with childcare for children ages 1 to 4. Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons during the sermon. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube.

Monday morning Bible study meets at 10 a.m. weekly. Separate men’s and women’s Bible study groups meet on Mondays at 6:30 p.m. The Bridge Young Adults (ages 18-30) meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. The next meeting is May 16.

On Wednesdays, students in grades 6-12 meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting is held at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m., the Women’s Ministry of Compass Christian Church will host an event for girls and women of all ages called Brunch and Blessings. Women will enjoy a light brunch and conversation as assembling blessings bags to distribute to other women. The event is free, but registration is required. To register, email activities@compasscb.org.

For more information, visit our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB, our website compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist ChurchFifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The service will be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. Face masks are optional.

Upcoming events: A Fun-raiser dessert auction will be held May 21 at 11:45 a.m. Meal & Message, May 24 at 6 p.m. The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.

Broadway United Methodist ChurchBroadway United Methodist, First Street and Broadway, is seeking, growing and serving with unconditional love and acceptance. We hold a traditional service Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and a contemporary service at 10:30. Coffee and donuts will be served in the DeLong Lounge at 9:30. Our services are held in person and livestreamed to our Facebook page or broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live. Masks are optional.

Student Life Breakthrough is held Sundays at 6 p.m. On Mondays, Philip’s Cupboard, a nonfood pantry, is open noon to 2 p.m. Bibles at Barley’s is at 7:30 p.m. on Monday for those over 21.

The women’s book study meets at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. The praise band practices at 5:30. A community meal is held at 6 p.m. A Foundations Group for adults meets Wednesday at 6:30 in the DeLong Lounge while BUMC Kids and Student Life meet. The bell choir practices at 6:30. The choir is finished for the season. The Men’s Brown Bag Bible Study will be held Thursday at noon.

On Friday, the church office is closed but Philip’s Cupboard is open noon to 2 p.m.

Upcoming events: The summer kickoff block party will be Wednesday, May 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a bounce house, temporary tattoos, face painting and balloons, cornhole, food trucks and music by the praise band. The Council Bluffs Fire and Police Departments will be there, as well as an electronics recycling service and car seat checks by Pottawattamie County Public Health. All Care Health Center will offer tours of its mobile clinic.

For more information, visit our website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com or call the office at 712-322-7741 (closed Fridays).

Bethany Presbyterian Churc

h

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have worship at 11 a.m. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “If You Love Me,” and the scripture will be John 24:15-21. There will be a children’s chat. Please remember our pantry needs.

We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ ChurchCommunity of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites people to attend Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Our theme this week is “Declare Hope.” Scripture readings will be 1 Peter 3:13-22; Psalm 66:8-20; John 14:15-21; and Acts 17:22-31.

Sunday school starts at 9:15 a.m. We also have prayer service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website under Ongoing Ministries at cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist ChurchDo you want to know more about God and His divine plan for you? Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is a place you can visit to grow your knowledge and experience with God. Join us for worship Sundays at 9:30 a.m. There is room for the little ones in the family to learn about God according to their ages. The people are friendly, worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible.

You are also invited to our Bible study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. We are currently going through the book of Ecclesiastes. Join us in seeking God’s presence and answers.

We are in prayer for the healing of our community and a “nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know. We believe God is powerful to provide, redeem us from our wrongdoings and, more importantly, heal the soul and the body. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124. You can find us on Facebook at Friends of Epworth UMC/Facebook.

Faith Lutheran ChurchFaith Lutheran Church (LCMS), 2100 S. 11th St., invites you to join us for contemporary praise worship at our 9 a.m. Sunday service, when the Faith Praise Team will lead the congregation in uplifting praise music.

On Tuesday, there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study in the downstairs fellowship hall that is open to everyone. Please use the rear door. Wednesday there is Praise Team practice at 5:30 p.m. and a council meeting at 7:30 p.m.

Worship services are available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching for Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information, check our webpage or contact the church office at 712-323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian ChurchOn May 7, New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will hold worship services at 8, 9 and 11 a.m. Youth and adult Sunday school will be at 10 a.m.

On Wednesdays, the Praise Band meets from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir from 6:30 to 7:30 and the Chancel Choir from 7:30 to 8:30. There will be a Red Cross blood drive on May 8 from noon to 5 p.m. Prayer Shawl group meets on May 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. On May 11, the Stephens group meets at 10:15 a.m., the Grief Group at 1 p.m. and Worship Committee at 6:30 p.m.

If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian ChurchWestminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites everyone to our 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service as we celebrate the Sixth Sunday of Easter and Mother’s Day. The Rev. Portia Iverson will deliver the sermon. Joyce Mynster is our organist.

We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of the church. The Story Street Mobile Pantry will not be at Westminster until further notice. They are very short on food staples.

Corpus Christi Catholic ParishJoin us for the celebration of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass for the Sixth Sunday of Easter on May 13-14. The Liturgy of the Word will be Acts 8:5-8; Psalm 66:1-7, 16, 20; 1 Peter 3:15-18; and John 14:15-21.

Our Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m. and on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 3304 4th Ave., Council Bluffs; and at 9:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 North Ninth St., Carter Lake. Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. (Council Bluffs).

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

The parish will hold a huge rummage and bake sale Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Great Hall at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! Our weekly worship service is Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Students will be dismissed for Sunday school after the Gospel lesson. Coffee and donuts will be available in the community room after church. This Sunday, we will also have a diabetic education session, “Let’s Talk Carbs,” during coffee hour.

Other events this week include Tai Chi Monday at 10 a.m. in the youth center, Bible study Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room, Tai Chi Thursday at 10 a.m. in the youth center and Craft Inn Saturday at 10 a.m.

Services are streamed on our YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube. Our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org, and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA.

Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study meets at 6:30 p.m. The bell choir practices at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and the Chancel Choir starts practice at 7:30 p.m. Confirmation students and high school youth also meet Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church

The congregation invites you to join us for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2658 Ave. A. Masks are optional. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it.

For Mother’s Day, the Rev. Charlene Wozny will provide the message. We celebrate communion weekly, and it is open to all. Each week, you are invited to enjoy coffee and donuts following worship in Fellowship Hall.

Pieceful Hearts Quilters meet the second Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study meets each Wednesday at 10 a.m. Newcomers are always welcome at both.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Mondays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Overeaters Anonymous meets Mondays at noon and Tuesdays at 6 p.m. The church is ADA-accessible. To submit prayer requests or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 First Ave. near Bayliss Park. Coffee and light snacks are provided. Our service is also available via Zoom. Please email the church for information on how to join the Zoom meeting: cbfirstcong@gmail.com.

First Congregational hosts a weekly NAR-ANON meeting Mondays at 7 p.m. (ring the doorbell by .entrance on the Bayliss Park side). We host a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Everyone is always welcome at First Congregational to enjoy worship, a meal and fellowship.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. Please join us! The church is handicapped accessible.

Worship services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. This week’s service is “Jesus Feeds the 5,000.” Sunday morning services are livestreamed on Facebook. Adult Sunday school is at 9:15 a.m., and youth Sunday school is at 9:30. All are welcome!

For more information, see our Facebook page, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Council Bluffs or our website at oursaviorscb.org.

Other activities this week include Al-Anon meetings Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Education Building, Piece Corps Mission Tie Quilting Wednesday at 9 a.m., Thursday morning Bible Study from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and Prayer Team at 11:15 a.m. Thursday evening Bible study will meet at 7:30 p.m.

Food Pantry and Pet Food Pantry are open by appointment Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call the Food Pantry directly at 712-522-3522 on the day it is open. Church office hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, see our Facebook page under Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs or the website at oursaviorscb.org.

St. John’s United Church of Christ

St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, welcomes everyone to attend Sunday service at 10:15 a.m. Pastor Don Morgan’s Installation at St. John’s will be on April 23 at 3 p.m., followed by an all-church potluck.

For information on how to join us by Zoom, email the church at stjohnsucccb@gmail.com. You can also follow us on Facebook at stjohnsucc-council bluffs or call 712-322-2174 for additional information.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 22 Dillman Drive in Council Buffs. Services held each Sunday morning at 11 a.m., we invite visitors to attend and share with us these very enjoyable and enlightening services. For additional information, please contact the church at 712-323-7188.