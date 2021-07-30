Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday worship activities. In-person worship will be at 9:30 a.m. and will feature Holy Communion. Worship videos are released online at 8:30 a.m. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 6:24-35.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Masks are optional for those who are vaccinated. Worship will also be available to watch on Facebook or YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is SaintJohnELCA.org. Due to COVID-19, the nursery will remain closed for the time being. The church is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz be delivering the message. Refreshments will be served following service. Bible study will meet on Monday and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. Our Food Panty will also be open on Monday and Thursday until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, will have service at 9 a.m. on Sunday, and there will be weekly communion. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. We have weekly Overeaters Anonymous and AA meetings. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., welcomes the public to its worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger will deliver the message “Performing the Works of God” with scriptures John 6:24-35. Liturgist is Shari Dillehay and the greeters are Glenda Larsen and Linda Cody. Please continue to collect school supplies for our event in August. The church is handicapped accessible.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 19022 290th St. in McClelland, welcomes all to join in our worship Service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School at 10 a.m. Mark your calendars for Sept. 26 for our soup supper. More details will be coming later. Everyone is welcome and you do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Twin Cities Christian Church
Twin Cities Christian Church, 4220 Gifford Road, invites the public to join us in-person or online at twincitiescb.online.church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. During the service, class is available for children through fifth grade. Groups for children, teens and adults are available at various days and times throughout the week. Complete information is available at twincitiescb.org and our Facebook page. Social distancing and increased cleaning procedures are being practiced. Masks are required for all children’s, teen and adult classes and anytime individuals are not seated in the sanctuary. TCCC is handicap accessible. For more information call the church office at 712-366-9112.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W Broadway, will have traditional worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net. Adult There will be no Sunday school until the fall. Adult Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday and midweek Bible study will meet on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., “Repent and Turn Toward God” with the scriptures 2 Samuel 11:26, 12-13a; Psalm 51:1-12; John 6:24-35; Ephesians 4:1-16; Mosiah 2:32-36; DC 163:11a. Come join us Amber Newcom is speaking the message. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org/. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Ephesians 4:1-16 and John 6:24-35. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd Street, welcomes everyone to worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Deena Candler is the guest reverend with the sermon “Honesty” based on scriptures 2 Samuel 11:26-12:13. The church is handicapped accessible through the northeast door of church.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are. Weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in the community room. The service will also be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The Sunday School program is available on Facebook and YouTube. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 10 a.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Tai Chi on Thursday at 10 a.m. and tree removal part on July 31 at 8 a.m. There will be a free concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday featuring Brennan Plummer. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will have traditional services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. with the praise service at 9 a.m. Communion will be served at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. services in cups and the 9:30 a.m. service will use the intinction method with prepackaged elements as an option. The 9 and 10:30 a.m. services will be live streamed on our Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. Masks and social distancing are now optional for fully vaccinated individuals, but are strongly encouraged for those who are unvaccinated. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have gospel worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday service. Tuesday there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. On Wednesday the Faith LWML group will meet for a get-together luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Tish’s Restaurant to kick off resuming regular meetings in September. Anyone wishing to attend should sign up on the sheet posted in the Narthex or see Connie Schulz or Mary Sellers. Faith is observing social distancing at Sunday worship services and face masks are optional. Sunday services can be accessed on Faith’s Facebook page or on YouTube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.