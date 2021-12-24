Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will have one service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday and Jan 2. The Christmas Eve service will be today at 5 p.m. On Jan. 9 we will return to our regular schedule of traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. and the praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday school is 10 to 10:45 a.m. On Wednesdays the Dulcimer Group practices from 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Praise Team from 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir from 7:30-8:30 p.m. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page: facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday services. In-person worship begins at 10:15 a.m. with the online video available later in the day. Christmas Eve worship will be today beginning at 5 and 10 p.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. There will be no services held on Saturday.

Hazel Dell United Methodist Church

Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., will open for worship at 9 a.m. on Sunday and will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Christmas Eve service will be today at 5 p.m.

Carter Lake United Methodist Church

Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, invites the public to join in live Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Face masks are optional. Sunday school for Children is at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page: Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Also this week is AA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m.; NA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m.; Bible study on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.; and craft idea exchange on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The Christmas Eve Service will be today at 6:45 p.m.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz will be delivering the sermon “The Eyes of Prayer!” Refreshments will be served following service. Adult Bible study meets on Monday and Thursday from 9-10 a.m. We will have a candlelit Christmas Eve Service today at 6 p.m. and Holy Communion will be served. Our food pantry is open on Monday and Thursday until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church, 11055 Dumfries Ave., rings the church bell at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship each Sunday morning. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. You are invited to join us for our beautiful candlelight Christmas Eve service today at 6 p.m. We are a friendly, growing Bible teaching church led by Rev. Jason Kinney. Sunday school for all ages including adults begins at 9:15 a.m. This Sunday’s scripture is Roman’s 12:1 with the sermon title “An Acceptable Offering to God.” Visit our website stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Upcoming events include Christmas Eve Service at 6 and 11 p.m. today. On Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. there will be a Soup and Game night, on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. and Jan 28 at 6p.m. there will be Meal & Message.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have its Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. today. Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message at this service will be “Welcome Home” and the scripture is Isaiah 9:2-7 and Luke 2:1-20. On Sunday, there will be service at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Ross-Hullinger’s message this day will be “Living Differently” and the scripture is Colossians 3:12-17. Liturgist on Sunday will be Earl Hallberg and the greeter will be Linda Cody. We are still collecting hats, gloves and mittens. Annual committee reports are due. Masks are recommended and we are a handicap accessible facility.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church, 2007 S. Seventh St., welcomes you to worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A cry room and children’s classes are available. You may also worship with us online at compasscb.online.church. Weekly schedules include men’s Bible study Mondays at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday nights from 6:30-7:30 p.m. includes groups for kid’s kindergarten through fifth grades, students in grades sixth through 12th and the prayer group meets. Men’s and Women’s groups are held at various times throughout the year. There will be a “Gingerbread Eve, Fun for the Whole Family” event on Dec. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be building and decorating nativity gingerbread houses, a family photo booth, hot chocolate bar and at 5:30 pm there will be a short family video along with Christmas carols. The public is invited. Complete information can be found on Facebook at Compass Christian Church CB, compasscb.org or the church office at 712-366-9112.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, holds worship on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one. We invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. There will be a Christmas Candlelight Service today at 7 p.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. If you want us to pray for you, let us know your prayer requests by phone at 712-323-3124 or online at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Our office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday and Amber Newcom will be speaking the message. The theme this week is “Listen to the Child” with scriptures Luke 2:41-52; 1 Samuel 2:18-20, 26; Psalm 148; Colossians 3:12-17. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.

Broadway Christian Church

Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. with Rev. Carol Hall. We have weekly communion, a hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. Bible study is held Wednesdays at 10 a.m. We have weekly Overeaters Anonymous and AA meetings. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.