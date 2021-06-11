Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. The church is now open for worship at 9:25 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The Scripture for this coming Sunday is 2 Corinthians 5:6-10; 14-17 and Mark 4:26-34 If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is a Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by COVID-19. Prayer requests: www.epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible. Membership is not necessary to participate. The church is open for worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The Scripture for Sunday is 2 Corinthians 5:6-10; 14-17 and Mark 4:26-34. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by COVID-19. The church’s phone number is 712-310-2831. Check out the church online at Facebook.com/hazeldellumccb.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in our worship service on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. We will be having our brunch and worship on June 27 at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ Church is located at 140 W. Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs. Our theme this week is “Discern God’s Call.” The Scriptures this week are: 1Samuel 15:34-16:13; Psalm 20:2; Cor 5:6-17; Mark 4:26-34. Come join us as Marie Ellithorpe will be speaking the sermon. We are pleased to tell you we are having services this week. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates. We are following the guidelines Our World Church has for gatherings or services. We want to emphasize prevention. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries: cofchrist.org.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church is located at 600 Bluff St. Worship services this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. Face masks are optional, especially if you have not been vaccinated. Join us for our Neighborhood Church Parking Lot Party Sunday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Music, activities, and refreshments. Sunday morning worship services are streamed live via our Facebook page (Our Savior’s Lutheran of Council Bluffs), and can be seen on YouTube any time after Sunday service on our YouTube channel at OSL CB. Our Savior’s Lutheran Food & Pet Pantry is open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (you must call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. for same day appointment.) The Pantry is also open the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (you must call between 4 to 5 p.m. for same day appointment). More events and information can be found on our website or Facebook page.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church has traditional services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The praise service is at 9 a.m. We have church services live streamed on our Facebook page on Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m. online at facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. This Sunday, we will have one service outside. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy after the service. As part of Flag Day, families will design and decorate their own “family flag.” Outdoor games will be offered. In light of recent CDC announcements, masks and social distancing are now optional for fully vaccinated individuals but are strongly encouraged for those who are unvaccinated. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church is located at 2444 N. Broadway. On Sunday at 9:30 a.m., worship service will be held in the worship center followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. The service will also livestream on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Sunday school program posted on Facebook or YouTube. On Monday at 11 a.m., Tai Chi will be held in the upstairs youth center. On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Bible study in upstairs conference room; at 11 a.m., Tai Chi in upstairs youth center. Masks are optional, except when singing. Visit the church online at emanuelcb.org.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church is located at 3025 Mabrey Lane, Carter Lake. We would like to invite the public to join us in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page: Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Also this week, Monday’s AA meeting is at 5:15 p.m.; Monday’s NA Meeting is at 7 p.m.; and Tuesday’s Bible study is at 5:30 p.m.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Social distancing will be practiced, and face masks are Optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email: fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. The church is praying for the community and anyone affected by the virus.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will have praise worship services with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is livestreamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday at: timothylutheran.net. There will be no Sunday school classes until the fall season. Adult Bible class is at 9:15 a.m. The midweek Bible study group meets Thursday mornings in the library from 9 to 11 a.m. We are studying the book of Mark. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Come join us in worship at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “The Kingdom of God is like ...” and the scripture is Mark 4:26-34. Liturgist is Vicki Hallberg and the greeters are Glenda Larsen and Linda Cody. We will continue to wear masks and sanitize temporarily. Bring a friend. We are handicap accessible.
Broadway Christian Church
Sunday service is at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, in accordance with CDC guidelines. We have weekly communion. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Social distancing guidelines will be followed as much as possible and masks are optional for those who are vaccinated. Worship will also be available to watch online on YouTube. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA and our website is saintjohnelca.org. Our nursery remains closed for the time being. The building is handicap accessible. Men’s Club will meet again this month on June 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Sugar’s. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. Our service starts at 9:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. The Rev. Gary Eller will be delivering the message. We invite you to have coffee following worship service. Bible study will meet on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. The church’s Food Panty will also be open on Monday’s and Thursday’s until 10:30 a.m. We’re having our annual garage and bake sale Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. We have lots of great items and fabulous baked goods. For more information, contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.