Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Underwood Lutheran Church
Sunday, Sept. 26, Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Worship videos are released online at 8:30 a.m. Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person worship begins at 10:15a.m. Rev. Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Mark 10:35-45.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Masks are recommended and worship will also be available to watch on YouTube. Our website is SaintJohnELCA.org and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. Our Nursery remains closed for the time being. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary. Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study meets at 6 p.m. Confirmation class and high school youth meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings, and the choir starts practice at 7 p.m. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions at 712-323-7173.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email, fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Everyone is invited to “Meal and Message” on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. The last Wednesday in October will be TRUNK or TREAT in the church parking lot from 6 to 7 p.m. Please come to enjoy candy, hot dogs and hot chocolate.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday School. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz will be delivering the message. Refreshments will be served following service. Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. Our food panty is also open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. The church is open for worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays, and we will maintain social distancing. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. You can check us out at facebook.com/hazeldellumcc.
Carter Lake United Methodist Church
Carter Lake United Methodist Church, 3025 Mabrey Lane in Carter Lake, would like to invite the public to join us in our live Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Sunday school for children is at 10:30 a.m. and face masks are optional. The Sunday worship can also be viewed live on our Facebook page, Carter Lake, Iowa United Methodist Church. Other events this week include AA meeting on Monday at 5:15 p.m., NA meeting on Monday at 7 p.m., Bible study on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and the craft idea exchange on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 19022 290th St. in McClelland, welcomes all to join in our worship Service on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday school at 10 a.m. The church will have a meet and great breakfast on Sunday in the church basement at 9:30 a.m. to welcome Rev. Mark Johnson. Everyone is welcome and you do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday with Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Not to be Served, But to Serve” and the scripture is Mark 10:35-45. Liturgist is Earl Hallberg and greeters are Sandy Kmezich and Linda Cody. Masks and sanitizer are still recommended. We are a handicap accessible facility.
Community of Christ Church
Community of Christ, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., will have service this week at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. The theme this week is “Infinite Mystery” with Becca Siert speaking the message. The Scriptures this week are Job 38:1-7, 34-41; Psalm 104:1-9, 24, 35C; Hebrews 5:1-10; Mark 10:35-45. There are some virtual ministries out on our World Church Website just access ongoing ministries at cofchrist.org/. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any updates.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is Hebrews 5:1-10 and Mark 10:35-45. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will have contemporary worship service at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net. Sunday school classes have resumed. Adult Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday and midweek Bible study will meet on Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Broadway Christian Church
Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. with Rev. Carol Hall. We have weekly communion, a hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. We have weekly Overeaters Anonymous and AA meetings. We will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event for children on Oct. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. in our parking lot. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, visit us at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. and the praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and the youth group meets Sunday evenings from 6 to 8:00 p.m. The Prayer Shawl Ministry will meet on Monday from 3 to 5 p.m. On Wednesday the Dulcimer Group practices at 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Praise Team at 5:45 to 6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir at 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30 8:30 p.m. On Thursday the Stephen Ministry will meet at 10 a.m. and the Good Grief Group will meet at 1:00 p.m. A new member class will be held on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St., will hold worship with Holy Communion on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Beginning Monday, the church hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Thursday there will be regular Bible overview at 9:30, prayer team will meet at 11:15 a.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Ringers will meet at 6:30 and Our Savior’s Lutheran Singers will meet at 7:30 p.m. The pantries are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday — for same day appointment call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. The food pantry is open from 5 to 7 p.m. — for same day appointment call at 4 p.m. Al-Anon meets on Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. The celebration of life choir meets at 3 on Sunday and Bible study at Madden’s starts at 6:30 p.m. You can reach the church office at 712-322-6655 or visit us at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook. The church has an elevator and is handicap accessible.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall — please enter by the rear door. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. The Faith Life Ministry is currently collecting pencil boxes, dry erasers and markers and children’s new packaged underwear to be donated to Longfellow elementary and there is a box in the Narthex marked for this purpose the congregation can place donations in. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are. The weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, children rejoin the regular worship before communion. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. Our “Sliding Back Into Sundays” waterslide event will be at 11 a.m. Sunday behind the church. Other events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 10 a.m., Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 10 a.m. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.