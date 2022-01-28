Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Mt. Hope United

Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children sermon during the worship service. Upcoming event in March, we will have a council meeting at 8:30 a.m. followed by our breakfast and worship at 9:30 a.m. in our fellowship room. Also watch for our yard sale coming in June. You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Underwood Lutheran Church Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person Worship begins at 10:15 a.m. with online video available later in the day. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 4:21-30. The annual meeting of the Congregation will be held following worship.

Gethsemane

Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz will be delivering the sermon “The Resurrection and the Life!” Refreshments will be served following service. Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m. Our food pantry is open on Monday’s and Thursday’s until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

St. Paul’s Evangelical

Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church, 11055 Dumfries Ave., rings the church bell at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship each Sunday morning. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. We are a friendly, growing Bible teaching church led by Rev. Jason Kinney. Sunday school for all ages, including adults, begins at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday night activities include adult small group Bible study and youth groups. This Sunday’s scripture is Numbers 22: 21-33 with the sermon title “Life in the Wilderness.” Greeters will be Deb Boehm and Dale Spetman. There will be the church annual meeting following the worship service. Visit our website stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Compass Christian Church Compass Christian Church, 2007 S. Seventh St., welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship a cry room is available, and childcare for ages 1-4 with drop off at the beginning of the service and pick up after service. Following communion, Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons. You may also worship with us on YouTube at Compass Christian Church CB. Weekly schedules include Mondays Men’s Bible Study 7:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. includes Children’s Group K-5, student group 6th-12th and Adult Prayer Group. Men’s and women’s groups are held at various times throughout the year. Sunday evenings Jan. 23-March 13 at 7 p.m., Compass Christian Church is hosting Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University. This is a Christian-based, 12-week course designed to help you in finding financial freedom through better money management. The facilitator of the class is Dave Bayer. You may sign up for the classes by going to ramseysolutions.com/ramseyplus/classes/1144131. Complete information may be found on Facebook at Compass Christian Church CB, compasscb.org, or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United

Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional and the Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached Monday or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for prayer or other requests at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Upcoming events — Feb. 9, 6 p.m., Meal and Message; Feb. 13, noon, Valentine’s Day party at Golden Corral; Feb. 23, 6 p.m. Meal and Message.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., begins at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Rev. Nancy Ross Hullinger’s message will be “You Can’t Handle the Truth!” Scripture is Luke 4:21-30. Liturgist is Earl Hallberg and greeters are Jack and Cindy Johnson. We are collecting soup and crackers for Souper Bowl on Feb. 13. We will clean the church on Thursday at 9 a.m. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd, holds Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Our theme this week is “Speak Truth to Power.” Our scriptures for this week are Luke 4:21-30; Jer 1:4-10; Psalm 71:1-6; 1 Corinthians 13:1-13. Services will begin at 10:15, come join us as Tom Arnold will be bringing us the message. Marlene Swanson will be presiding. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website at ministries cofchrist.org.

Epworth United

Methodist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. Masks are not required but are available for those who need/want one. We invite you also to our Bible study on Thursday at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. If you want us to pray for you, let us know your prayer requests by phone or online at facebook.com/groups/friends.epworth. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and our phone number is 712-323-3124.

Faith Lutheran Church Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th Street, will have Gospel worship with Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday worship service. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall — please enter by the rear door. The LWML will meet Thursday at 1 p.m. for a contemporary Bible study with Rev. Ron followed by a brief business meeting and all women are invited and welcome to attend. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. Services are also available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching for Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon

Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church will have one service Sunday, Jan. 30, at 9:30 a.m. Following the service, we will have our annual Congregational Meeting at 10:30 a.m. On Wednesdays the Dulcimer Group practices from 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Praise Team from 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, the deacons will meet at 6 p.m. The CDC advises everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of high transmission such as Pottawattamie County. Please consider wearing a mask (regardless of your vaccination status), remember to use hand sanitizer frequently and maintain your social distance. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page: facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Kim Crummer will be our guest speaker and his sermon is entitled “Shaking Things Up!” The focus text for Sunday is Mark 1:21-28. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 3304 Fourth Ave. in Council Bluffs, and Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 N. Ninth St. in Carter Lake, celebrates the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass every day of the week. Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. — at the Council Bluffs location. Our weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m. and on Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. in Council Bluffs and at 9:30 a.m. in Carter Lake. Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon in Council Bluffs. Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. in Council Bluffs. On Friday, Feb. 11, 6 p.m. it’s Family Fun Friday at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles. Join us for a chili and soup cookoff Competition and you get to be the judge — chili and soup for all! On Saturday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. come to the salad buffet luncheon at Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake. Food, games, raffles. Adults $6, children 12 and under $3. All are welcome. For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 for Spanish, or visit our parish website at corpuschristiparishiowa.org.