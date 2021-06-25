Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W Broadway, will have traditional worship services with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 8 a.m. service is live streamed on Timothy’s Facebook page. If you don’t have Facebook, you can connect with Timothy on it’s web page after 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at timothylutheran.net . Adult Bible class are at 9:15 a.m. There will be no Sunday school until the fall. Midweek Bible study will meet on Thursday in the library from 9 to 11 a.m. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, would like to invite the public to Sunday worship at 9:25 a.m. and social distancing will be in place. The church is handicap accessible and membership is not necessary to participate. Masks are not required but are available for those who need or want one, and we have plenty of hand sanitizer. We will meet in the church sanctuary. If you are sick, please do not join us. The scripture for this coming Sunday is 2 Corinthians 8:7-15 and Mark 5:21-43. If you decide not to attend at this time, you can join us in worship at home through Facebook Live. There is Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. We are in prayer for all those affected by this virus. Prayer requests can be made at epworthumccb.org/about-us/our-values/. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number is 712-323-3124. You can check us out at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.