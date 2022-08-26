Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children’s sermon during the worship service. Upcoming events: On Sunday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. will be our Soup Supper/Bake Sale at McClelland Town Hall.

You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. In-person worship begins at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 14:1, 7-14. The online video will be available later in the day.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday School. Colleen Durham will deliver the sermon. Join us for refreshments following the service.

Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. Our Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m. Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent-refund cans/bottles for one of our mission projects, the Kanesville Honor Guard Society. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off anytime at our front door. Mark your calendars for Hot Dog Bingo on Thursday, Sept. 8. Dinner will be at 6 p.m., followed by bingo at 6:30. Get 20 games of bingo, a hotdog, chips and drink for $10. Additional hotdogs and bingo cards can be purchased. For more information, contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church rings the church bell each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. We are a growing, friendly, Bible-teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. Sunday School for all ages, including adults, begins at 9:15 a.m. This Sunday the scripture will be taken from 1Corinthians 13:12, and the sermon title is “To Know God Personally.” Each Sunday following worship we enjoy donuts and coffee in the Fellowship Hall. Greeters are Marsha Parker and Dixie Lee Segnar. There will be a men’s breakfast at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Visit our website at www.stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located at 2007 S. Seventh St., just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship, a cry room is available, along with childcare for children ages 1-4. Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube.

Men’s Bible Study and Women’s Bible Study each meet on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. Prayer meetings are held each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

For questions or more information, visit our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB, our website compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. The Sunday worship service will be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. Face masks are optional. The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Upcoming events: Meal & Message, 6 p.m., Sept. 14; Movie Night, 6 p.m., Sept. 23; Meal & Message, 6 p.m., Sept. 27.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Let, Do, Remember, Keep, Offer,” and the scripture is Hebrews 13: 1-8, 15-16. There will be a Children’s Chat. Church cleaning is on Friday, Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. Session will meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Music by Bethany Singers. Bethany will be celebrating our 115th Anniversary on Sept. 10 with a Community Celebration from 12-2 p.m. Hotdogs and chips will be served. Yard games will be set up, and there will be drawings, tours of the church and historical memorabilia on display. On Sunday, Sept. 11, we will have a worship service at 10:30 a.m. followed by cake and punch. Still collecting school supplies. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites people to attend Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday school starts at 9:15. We also have prayer service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website under Ongoing Ministries at www.cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m.

We keep in prayer for the healing of our community and nation for God. If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know your prayer requests by phone or online at Friends of Epworth UMC Facebook. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., invites you to join us for creative worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday service. On Tuesday, there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone. Please enter by the rear entrance. Services are available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching for Ron Rosenkaimer. The Praise Team meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church holds three services on Sunday, with traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. and the praise service at 9. Services are available on our Facebook page at facebook.com/NewHorizonPC. The Deacons will meet Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. Mark your calendar! Rally Day is Sept. 11. We will have one service at 9:30 a.m., followed by fellowship time. Rally Sunday gives us an opportunity to re-engage and re-energize in the life of the church. It’s also a great time to bring a neighbor or a friend!

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Guest pastor is the Rev. Deena Candler. Her message, entitled “The Banquet,” is based on Luke 14:15-24. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of the church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

The month of August is dedicated to The Immaculate Heart of Mary. Join us as we celebrate the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass every day of the week at Corpus Christi — Queen of Apostles, 3304 Fourth Ave., Council Bluffs; and Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 N. Ninth St., Carter Lake.

Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English Tuesday through Friday at 8 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. (Council Bluffs).

Our Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m., on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and at 9:30 a.m. (Carter Lake). Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon (Council Bluffs). Everyone is welcome.

Smoked-grilled pork chop dinner Aug. 27 from 5-7 p.m., Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles Hall. Tickets are $20 pre-sale, $25 at the door. Dinner includes smoked-grilled pork chop (thick cut), scalloped potatoes, baked beans, salad and dessert. Tea, coffee and water provided. Cash bar available. To purchase tickets, contact the Parish Office.

Seasons of Hope Bereavement Group meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. with prayer, faith sharing and fellowship. If you would like consolation after losing a loved one, this Christ-centered faith sharing group is for you. For more details, call the Parish Office to register in advance. All are welcome.

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! Our weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube. Our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. Meetings this week: Altar Guild will meet Monday at 1:30 p.m. Bible study meets Wednesday at 9 a.m. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church

(Disciples of Christ) The Rev. Carol Hall and members of our congregation invite you to join us for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. This week, the Rev. Carol Hall will provide the message: “Mystery? Maybe Not...” We celebrate communication weekly; communion is open to all. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it, and the church is ADA-accessible. Masks are optional. Guests are invited to join us in fellowship after worship for coffee and donuts.

Pieceful Hearts Quilters will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 9:30 a.m. You are welcome to join us! Overeaters Anonymous meets Mondays at noon. Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Bible Study will resume on Sept. 7. To submit prayer requests or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 First Ave. Coffee is available. Our service is also provided via Zoom. Please email the church for information on how to join the Zoom meeting: cbfirstcong@gmail.com.

First Congregational offers a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month, from 5-6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. The next dinner is Friday, Aug. 26. Come and enjoy a meal inside — out of the heat!

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. Worship services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. For more information, see our Facebook page under Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs or the website at oursaviorscb.org. Adult and youth Sunday school begins Sept. 18 at 9:30 a.m. Choir practice will begin Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. Bell Choir practice will begin Sept. 8.

Activities this week include Al-Anon meetings Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Education Building. Thursday morning Bible Study meets at 9:30 a.m., and prayer time is at 11:15 a.m. Food and Pet Food Pantry is open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call the pantry directly at 712-522-3522 between 9:30 and 11 a.m. on the day you plan to come.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 22 Dillman Drive in Council Buffs. Our services are held each Sunday morning beginning at 11 a.m., and we invite visitors to attend and share with us these very enjoyable and enlightening services. For additional information, please contact the church at 712-323-7188.