Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children’s sermon during the worship service. Upcoming events: On Sunday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. will be our Soup Supper/Bake Sale at McClelland Town Hall.

You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m., followed by in-person worship featuring Holy Communion at 10:15. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 16:1-13. The online video will be available later in the day.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave., invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Children are invited to participate in Sunday School. Kim Brouse will deliver the sermon. Join us for refreshments following the service.

Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. Our Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m. Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent-refund cans/bottles for one of our mission projects, the Kanesville Honor Guard Society. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off anytime at our front door. For more information, contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church rings the church bell each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. We are a growing, friendly, Bible-teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. Sunday School for all ages, including adults, begins at 9:15 a.m. This Sunday the scripture will be taken from James 1:5-8, and the sermon title is “Wisdom from God.” Each Sunday following worship we enjoy donuts and coffee in the Fellowship Hall. Greeters are Kathy Oltmans and Carol Weis. The Ladies Bible Study and Youth Groups will resume Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Visit our website at www.stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located at 2007 S. Seventh St., just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship, a cry room is available, along with childcare for children ages 1-4. Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube.

Men’s Bible Study and Women’s Bible Study each meet on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. The Bridge young adults (ages 18-30) biweekly gathering at Compass Christian meets Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. Childcare provided. Bring a friend and join us for supper, fellowship and Bible study. Prayer meetings are held each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

For questions or more information, visit our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB, our website compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Broadway United Methodist Church

Broadway United Methodist, First Street and Broadway, is seeking, growing and serving with unconditional love and acceptance. Broadway holds traditional worship Sundays at 8:30, followed by coffee and donuts in the DeLong Lounge. Contemporary worship is held at 10:30 a.m. Services are held in person and livestreamed to our Facebook page or broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live. Masks are optional.

Activities include Student Life Breakthrough, Sundays at 6:30 p.m. On Mondays, Philip’s Cupboard is open 12-2 p.m.; Boy Scout Pack 40 meets at 6 p.m.; and Bibles @ Barleys is at 8:30 p.m. Administrative Board will meet Tuesday at 6. Women’s Bible Study will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the DeLong Lounge. Praise Band Rehearsal will be at 5:30. A Community Meal will be served at 6 p.m., followed by Foundations Groups and Bell Choir rehearsal at 6:30. Choir will practice at 7:30. Men’s Brown Bag: The Bible Year, Thursdays at noon. Philip’s Cupboard, a nonfood pantry, is open 12-2 p.m. on Fridays.

September is Spirit Month at Broadway. The Rev. Alexis Johnson will hold a New Member meeting in Room 205 at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 18 will be Homecoming Sunday, with members wearing Broadway shirts or their favorite team colors, and members of 30 or more years will be recognized. Sept. 25 will be New Member Sunday.

For more information, visit our website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com or call the office at 712-322-7741 (closed Fridays).

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. The Sunday worship service will be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. Face masks are optional. The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Praying for Everyone,” and the scripture is 1 Timothy 2:1-7. Liturgist is Ava Tomcykowski, and greeters are Larry and Laura Krijacek. There will be a children’s chat. On Saturday, Sept. 17, there is a Session/Deacons retreat at the Hy-Vee club room on West Broadway at 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. We are working a shoes project for a local school; check at church for sizes.

We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites people to attend Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Our theme this week is “Practice Faithful Stewardship.” Our scripture for this week is Luke 16:1-13, Jeremiah 8:18-9:1; Psalm 14:79:1-9; Timothy 2:1-7. Sunday school starts at 9:15. We also have prayer service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website under Ongoing Ministries at www.cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m.

We keep in prayer for the healing of our community and nation for God. If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know your prayer requests by phone or online at Friends of Epworth UMC Facebook. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., invites you to join us for traditional worship with Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service. On Tuesday, there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study in the downstairs fellowship hall that is open to everyone. The Elders will meet at 2:30. Please enter by the rear entrance. Please enter by the rear door. The church council meets Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Services are available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching for Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information, contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church has three services on Sunday, with traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. and the praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday for kindergarten through eighth grade and adults meets at 10 a.m. Praise Team will meet at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and Chancel Choir at 6:30. The Grief Group will meet Thursday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Guest pastor is the Rev. Kim Crummer. His sermon is “Forgetting Our Place in Life” and focuses on Luke 16:1-13. Following worship, there will be a Coffee Time in fellowship hall. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of the church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

The month of September is dedicated to The Seven Sorrows of Mary. Join us as we celebrate the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass every day of the week at Corpus Christi — Queen of Apostles, 3304 Fourth Ave., Council Bluffs; and Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 N. Ninth St., Carter Lake. Everyone is welcome.

Our Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m., on Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and at 9:30 a.m. (Carter Lake). Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon (Council Bluffs). Readings for the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time are Amos 8:4-7; Psalms 113:1-2, 4-6, 7-8; 1 Timothy 2:1-8; Luke 16:1-13.

Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English Tuesday through Friday at 8 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. (Council Bluffs).

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

On Sept. 18, breakfast will be held at both sites as follows: Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 9-11:30 a.m., with pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee and juice (sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 10805) and brunch at Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, fruit, Italian sausage sandwiches, juice and coffee (sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 10722).

The Christ Our Life Conference will be held on Sept. 24-25 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. This is the seventh life-changing conference! Once again, world-class speakers will present topics of critical importance to all. Join thousands s we celebrate Mass, enjoy time with Jesus in adoration, avail ourselves to Reconciliation and fill our hearts with music and prayer! In person and livestream available; for tickets and more information, go to ChristOurLifeIowa.com

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! Our weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. on Sundays. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube. Our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA.

Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study meets at 6:30 p.m. Confirmation and high school youth also meet at 6:30. Bell choir practices at 6:30 p.m., and Chancel Choir starts at 7:30. The Sewing Group will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and the Men’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. New member classes to join St. John will begin Sept. 25 at 9:45 a.m.

The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church

(Disciples of Christ) The Rev. Carol Hall and members of our congregation invite you to join us for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. This week, Pastor Hall will provide the message: “Multiplying Christians.” We celebrate communication weekly; communion is open to all. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it. Guests are invited to join us in fellowship after worship for coffee and donuts.

Pieceful Hearts Quilters will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 9:30 a.m. Bible study will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Overeaters Anonymous meets Mondays at noon. Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. The church is ADA-accessible. Masks are optional. To submit prayer requests or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 First Ave. Coffee is available. Our service is also provided via Zoom. Please email the church for information on how to join the Zoom meeting: cbfirstcong@gmail.com.

First Congregational offers a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome. The next dinner is Friday, Sept. 30 from 5 to 6:30. Come and enjoy a meal and fellowship!

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. Worship services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. For more information, see our Facebook page under Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs or the website at oursaviorscb.org. Adult and youth Sunday school begins Sept. 18 at 9:30 a.m. Bell choir practice is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by choir practice at 7:30 p.m.

Activities this week include Al-Anon meetings Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Education Building. Thursday morning Bible Study meets at 9:30 a.m., and prayer time is at 11:15 a.m. Food and Pet Food Pantry is open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call the pantry directly at 712-522-3522 between 9:30 and 11 a.m. on the day you plan to come.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 22 Dillman Drive in Council Buffs. Our services are held each Sunday morning beginning at 11 a.m., and we invite visitors to attend and share with us these very enjoyable and enlightening services. For additional information, please contact the church at 712-323-7188.