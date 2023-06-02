Lighthouse Bible Church

Lighthouse Bible Church, 2136 Fifth Ave., invites the community to participate in our live Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Sunday sermon is prerecorded and can be viewed on our website, lighthousemc.com. Dress is casual, and coffee and refreshments are provided.

Upcoming events: Prayer and Study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Mt. Hope United Methodist

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children’s sermon during the worship service.

Upcoming events: On June 25, we will have worship and brunch at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall in the church basement. You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace St., invites you to worship with us. Our service is Sunday from 9 to 10 a.m. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger will deliver the message, “A Future With Hope.” Children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Please join us for refreshments following the service.

Gethsemane’s annual garage and bake sale will be Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, from 7:30 a.m. to noon. We now accept credit/debit cards.

Adult Bible study meets Mondays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Hot Diggity Dog Bingo will be Thursday, June 15, with dinner at 6 p.m. and bingo starting at 6:30. For $10 per person, you get a hot dog, chips and dessert, plus 20 games of bingo.

The church is still collecting 5-cent refund cans and bottles for a mission project. Bags can be dropped off at the front door. We are also collecting diapers and wipes, which can also be left at the door.

Our Food Pantry is open on Mondays and Thursdays until 10:30 a.m. Donations are welcome. For more information, contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible. For more information, visit the church website at timothylutheran.net.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

We all need the Lord, so join us at St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church. The church bell rings each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship at 11055 Dumfries Ave. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church.

We are a growing, caring and friendly Bible-teaching church led by Pastor Jason Kinney. Sunday school for children and adults begins at 9:15. We have children’s church each Sunday. Each week, we enjoy donuts and coffee in the Fellowship Hall after worship.

This week we will celebrate Holy Communion. Our message will be “Healthy Communion.” The Bible reference is 1 Cor. 11:29-34. Greeters will be Marsha Parker and Ron Heuwinkel. There will be a meeting after church for VBS the week of June 19-23.

Visit our website at stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities on June 4. In-person worship with Holy Communion begins at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Matthew 28:16-20.

The online video will be available later in the day.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located at 2007 S. Seventh St., just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship, a cry room is available, along with childcare for children ages 1 to 4. Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons during the sermon. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube.

Monday morning Bible study meets at 10 a.m. weekly. Separate men’s and women’s Bible study groups meet on Mondays at 6:30 p.m.

The Bridge meetings and all Wednesday night programs are on summer break through August.

A Neighborhood Block Party filled with food, fun, yard games and fellowship will be held Saturday, June 24 from 5 to 8 p.m.

A free Elevate Sports Camp will be held Friday, July 7, through Sunday, July 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The fun-filled family event is for children in K-5th grades. Choose co-ed field hockey or cheer. Register by June 8 for a free T-shirt.

For more information, visit our Facebook page, Compass Christian Church CB, our website compasscb.org or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. The service will be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. Face masks are optional.

Upcoming events: A Fun-raiser dessert auction will be held May 21 at 11:45 a.m. Meal & Message, May 24 at 6 p.m. The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com.

Broadway United Methodist Church

Broadway United Methodist, First Street and Broadway, is seeking, growing and serving with unconditional love and acceptance.

On June 4, a brief, single service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Packing for Kids Against Hunger will begin at 10:15 a.m., followed by a potluck lunch at 12:15 p.m.

From June 4 through Sept. 3, will hold one blended worship service Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Our services are held in person and livestreamed to our Facebook page or broadwayunitedmethodist.com/live. Masks are optional.

Student Life Breakthrough is held Sundays at 6 p.m. On Mondays, Philip’s Cupboard, a nonfood pantry, is open noon to 2 p.m. Bibles at Barley’s is at 7:30 p.m. on Monday for those over 21.

The women’s book study is on summer break. The praise band practices at 5:30 p.m. The Men’s Brown Bag Bible Study will be held Thursday at noon.

On Friday, the church office is closed but Philip’s Cupboard is open noon to 2 p.m.

Picnic and Praise for all ages will be held June 7 and June 21, July 5 and July 19 and Aug. 2 and Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at Big Lake Park. This will be potluck, with the church providing tableware. After dinner, children can play on the playground and adults will have time for a devotional. In case of rain or excessive heat, Picnic and Praise will move to the church fellowship hall.

BUMC Kids (preK-fifth grade) will have Popsicles in the Park Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at Fairmount Park. Hero Hotline Vacation Bible Camp will be Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lunch provided.

For more information, visit our website at broadwayunitedmethodist.com or call the office at 712-322-7741 (closed Fridays).

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will have worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Hope,” and the scripture will be Jeremiah 29:11. There will be a children’s chat. This is Communion and Pantry Sunday.

Social Saturday is June 3 at 9 a.m. Our Father’s Day BBQ will be June 11 at noon. Bring a friend to church. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites people to attend Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Our theme this week is “God: An Eternal, Loving Community.” Scripture readings will be 2 Cor. 13:11-13; Gen. 1:1-2:4a; Psalm 8; and Matt. 28:16-20.

Sunday school starts at 9:15 a.m. We also have prayer service Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website under Ongoing Ministries at cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Do you want to know more about God and His divine plan for you? Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is a place you can visit to grow your knowledge and experience with God. Join us for worship Sundays at 9:30 a.m. There is room for the little ones in the family to learn about God according to their ages. The people are friendly, worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible.

You are also invited to our Bible study on Thursdays at 10 a.m. We are currently going through the book of Ecclesiastes. Join us in seeking God’s presence and answers.

We are in prayer for the healing of our community and a “nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know. We believe God is powerful to provide, redeem us from our wrongdoings and, more importantly, heal the soul and the body. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124. You can find us on Facebook at Friends of Epworth UMC/Facebook.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church (LCMS), 2100 S. 11th St., invites you to join us to celebrate Holy Trinity Sunday with traditional worship with Holy Communion at our 9 a.m. Sunday service.

On Tuesday, there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study in the downstairs fellowship hall that is open to everyone. Please use the rear door.

The Praise Team will practice Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Worship services are available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching for Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information, check our webpage or contact the church office at 712-323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

On June 4, New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, will hold a single Communion Service at 9:30 a.m. celebrating 2023 graduates, new members and teachers. No adult Sunday school this week.

On Wednesdays, the Praise Band meets from 6 to 6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be a Red Cross blood drive May 31 through June 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page, facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites everyone to our 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. The Rev. Portia Iverson will deliver the sermon entitled “Holy, Holy, Holy.” Scriptures are Psalm 136:1-9, 23-26: God’s Work in Creation History and Matthew 28:16-20: The Commissioning of the Disciples.

We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of the church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

Join us for the celebration of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass for the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity June 3-4. The Liturgy of the Word will be Exodus 34:4b-6, 8-9; Daniel 3:52-56; 2 Cor. 13:11-13; John 3:16-18.

Our Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m. and on Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 3304 4th Ave., Council Bluffs; and at 9:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 North Ninth St., Carter Lake. Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. (Council Bluffs).

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

Feast of Corpus Christi Procession will be Sunday, June 11, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The procession route will be approximately two miles starting at Corpus Christi, Queen of Apostles Church, 3304 Fourth Ave. and ending at Corpus Christi, Holy Family Church, 2217 Ave. B. The procession route will include four stops at outside altars at parishioners’ homes, Gospel readings, hymns, prayers and Benediction. Ollie the Trolley will be available along the route, as well as to take participants back to their cars. Reception and food at the end of the procession in the Holy Family basement.

Totus Tuus, a summer Catholic youth program featuring the story of salvation, games and songs will be held from July 10-14 on the Corpus Christi Parish campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lunch provided. Busing will be provided to pick up your child. Registration is open now. Contact the parish office at 712-323-2916 to sign up.

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! Our weekly worship service is Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Students will be dismissed for Sunday school after the Gospel lesson. Coffee and donuts will be available in the community room after church. This Sunday, we will also have a diabetic education session, “Let’s Talk Carbs,” during coffee hour.

Other events this week include Tai Chi Monday at 10 a.m. in the youth center, Bible study Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room, Tai Chi Thursday at 10 a.m. in the youth center and Craft Inn Saturday at 10 a.m.

Services are streamed on our YouTube channel, Facebook page and Twitter. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube. Our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org, and our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA.

Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m., and Wednesday evening Bible study meets at 6:30 p.m. The bell choir practices at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and the Chancel Choir starts practice at 7:30 p.m. Confirmation students and high school youth also meet Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church

The congregation invites you to join us for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2658 Ave. A. Masks are optional. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it.

This Sunday, the Rev. Kathy Sorrell will share her message, “What’s in a Name?” We celebrate communion weekly, and it is open to all. Each week, you are invited to enjoy coffee and donuts following worship in Fellowship Hall.

Pieceful Hearts Quilters meet the second Tuesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. Bible Study meets each Wednesday at 10 a.m. Newcomers are always welcome at both.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets Mondays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Overeaters Anonymous meets Mondays at noon and Tuesdays at 6 p.m. The church is ADA-accessible. To submit prayer requests or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741 or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 First Ave. near Bayliss Park. Coffee and light snacks are provided. Our service is also available via Zoom. Please email the church for information on how to join the Zoom meeting: cbfirstcong@gmail.com.

First Congregational hosts a weekly NAR-ANON meeting Mondays at 7 p.m. (ring the doorbell by .entrance on the Bayliss Park side). We host a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Everyone is always welcome at First Congregational to enjoy worship, a meal and fellowship.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Please join us! The church is handicapped accessible.

Worship services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. This week’s sermon is “The Story of Joseph.” Sunday morning services are livestreamed on Facebook.

For more information, see our Facebook page, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Council Bluffs or our website at oursaviorscb.org.

Other activities this week include Al-Anon meetings Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Education Building, Thursday morning Bible Study from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and Prayer Team at 11:15 a.m. The OSL Block Party will be June 10 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot. Kona Ice, fire truck, gem dig, music, games and food. The community is invited.

Food Pantry and Pet Food Pantry are open by appointment Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call the Food Pantry directly at 712-522-3522 on the day it is open. For more information, see our Facebook page under Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs or the website at oursaviorscb.org.

St. John’s United Church of Christ

St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, welcomes everyone to attend Sunday service at 10:15 a.m. We invite you to hear Pastor Don Morgan deliver the theme, “A Call to Something Better,” from June 4 through Aug. 13.

There will be a church garage sale in the fellowship hall on Friday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For information on how to join us by Zoom, email the church at stjohnsucccb@gmail.com. You can also follow us on Facebook at stjohnsucc-council bluffs or call 712-322-2174 for additional information.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 22 Dillman Drive in Council Buffs. Services held each Sunday morning at 11 a.m., we invite visitors to attend and share with us these very enjoyable and enlightening services. For additional information, please contact the church at 712-323-7188.