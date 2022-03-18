Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children sermon during the worship service. Upcoming event, Saturday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be our Yard Sale/Bake Sale at the church. On Sept. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. will be our Soup Supper/Bake Sale at McClelland Town Hall.

You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m. In-person Worship begins at 10:15 a.m. with online video available later in the day. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on Luke 13:1-9. On Wednesday, March 23, the church will hold mid-week Lenten activities. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with a short worship service following at 7 p.m.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz will be delivering the sermon “God’s Commandments!” Join us for refreshments following service. Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m.

Mark your calendars for sloppy Joe bingo on Thursday, March 24. Dinner at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. $10 gets you a sloppy Joe, chips, drink and 20 games of bingo. Additionally sloppy Joe’s and bingo cards can be purchased. Our food pantry is open on Monday’s and Thursday’s until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Sunday, Feb. 20, will be a traditional service. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church, 11055 Dumfries Ave., rings the church bell at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship each Sunday morning. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. We are a friendly, growing Bible-teaching church led by Rev. Jason Kinney. Sunday School for all ages, including adults, begins at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday night activities include adult small group Bible study and youth groups. This Sunday’s scripture is Matthew 6:5-13, with the sermon title “Talking to God.” Discipleship Training will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Greeters are Jan and Dave Clayton. Plan to attend the chili dinner and Gospel music from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. Goodwill offering proceeds will go to the building fund. Visit our website stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church, 2007 S. Seventh St., welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship a cry room is available, and childcare for ages 1-4 with drop off at the beginning of the service and pick up after service. Following communion, Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube. Weekly schedules include Mondays Men’s Bible Study, Prayer and Fellowship Group, who meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday’s groups include kids K-5th, students sixth through 12th and Adult Prayer Group, all meeting at 6:30 p.m. Men’s and women’s groups are held at various times throughout the year. A men and boys bowling event is planned at 2 p.m. on March 19 at Thunderbowl, 1900 Madison Ave. in Council Bluffs. More information may be found on Facebook at Compass Christian Church CB, compasscb.org, or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Face masks are optional and the Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Upcoming events — At 6 p.m. March 19 potluck and movie (“Daniel”), at 6 p.m. March 23 Meal and Message, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 2 craft fair, at 6 p.m. April 13 Meal and Message and at 6 p.m. April 27 Meal and Message.

Bethany Presbyterian Church

Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., has worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “REPENT” and the scripture is Luke 13:1-9. Liturgist is Vicki Hallberg and the greeters are Cathy Tichy and Linda Cody. This is the third Sunday of Lent. There will be a Session meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 19. There will be a community Lenten service at 5 p.m. Sunday at Westminster Church. Plan ahead, there will be church cleaning at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 25. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of Christ Church

Community of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd, holds Sunday worship. Our theme this week is “Count the Stars.” Our scriptures for this week are Genesis 15:1-12, 17-18; Psalm 27; Luke 13:31-35; Phil 3:17-4:1. Services will begin at 10:15 a.m., come join us as April Knott will be speaking the message. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website at ministries cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m. Our church is hosting Lenten Luncheons from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday through April 6 and you are welcome to attend. We keep in prayer for the healing of our community and the nation for God. If you want us to pray for you, let us know your prayer requests by phone or online at facebook.com/groups/friends.epworth. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and our phone number is 712-323-3124.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th Street, will have traditional worship with Holy Communion at the 9 a.m. Sunday service. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. Bible study that is open to everyone, in the church fellowship hall — please enter by the rear door. Wednesday there is mid-week Lenten worship at 7 p.m. and the council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. Services are also available on Faith’s Facebook page and on YouTube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, has traditional services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and a praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday School is 10 to 10:45 a.m. The Joint Presbyterian Lenten Service at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 20 will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church. On Wednesdays the Dulcimer Group practices from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., the Praise Team from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Good Grief group will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. Food and coffee will remain unavailable. Children are welcome to attend but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page: facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Kim Crummer will be our guest speaker and his sermon is entitled “Why Me?” Scripture for Sunday is Isaiah 55:6-11. At 5 p.m. Sunday Westminster will host the Combined Council Bluffs Presbyterian Churches Lenten Service. The community is invited to attend. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 3304 Fourth Ave. in Council Bluffs, and Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 N. Ninth St. in Carter Lake, celebrates the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass every day of the week. Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 a.m. and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Council Bluffs location. Our weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 p.m. and on Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. in Council Bluffs and at 9:30 a.m. in Carter Lake. Our Sunday Spanish Mass is at noon in Council Bluffs. Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. in Council Bluffs. All are welcome!

Don’t miss our Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays. Alaskan pollock, fish tacos, cheese pizza and more from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi Great Hall on March 18, 25 and April 1 and 8. Adults $14 and children ages 10 and under $7. Carry-outs available at 712-323-0014. Join us for Stations of the Cross as we pray and reflect on the moments of Jesus’ journey to Calvary to commemorate His passion and death on the cross for us. Stations of the Cross will be prayed as follows: Mondays, Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, March 21, 28, April 4 and 11, at 6 p.m. followed by a soup supper. Thursdays, Corpus Christi Church, March 24, 31 and April 7 at 6 p.m. and Fridays, Corpus Christi Church, March 18, 25, April 1 and 8 at 7 p.m. in Spanish.

Breakfast/Lunch offered by the Knights of Columbus Council 10722 Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake after the 9:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, March 20. Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, fruit, juice and coffee. Italian sausage sandwiches grilled on site too. Free will offering.

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org. For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 for Spanish, or visit our parish website at corpuschristiparishiowa.org.

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! Our weekly worship service as well as Sunday school are at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. Other events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center Monday at 10 a.m., Lenten dinner Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by worship using Holden Evening Prayer at 7 p.m., Bible study in the conference room Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi Thursday at 10 a.m. On Sunday, March 27, we will have the Jon Husmann Memorial Ping Pong Tournament following coffee hour. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube, our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. Wednesday morning Bible study meets at 9 a.m. Also on Wednesday the Quilting Group will meet at 9 a.m., the Bell Choir meets at 6 p.m. and there will be Lenten worship service at 7 p.m. and Chancel choir practice following worship. Other meetings this week: Men’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)

Broadway Christian Church Rev. Carol Hall and the members of our congregation invite you to join us for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. at 2658 Ave. A in Council Bluffs. This week’s message will be “Invitation” We celebrate Communion weekly and it is open to all. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicapped-accessible. Masks are optional. Following worship, join us in fellowship for coffee and donuts. You are also invited to attend Bible Study on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Overeaters Anonymous meets Monday at noon. AA meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 7:30 p.m.

To submit prayer requests, or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at First Congregational UCC, 611 First Ave. This Sunday, Charles Wood will be providing the message “Needful Things” and Michael Deatz will provide wonderful musical pieces, including “I Know Whom I Believed,” arranged by Melody Bober. The service is also provided via Zoom. Please email the church for information to join the meeting at cbfirstcong@gmai.com. Coffee is available. The next free Community Dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25 — come and enjoy a hot meal inside!

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. All are Welcome! Worship times are 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Adult Sunday School 9:15 a.m. and Youth Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays. Sunday service livestreamed on Facebook. Al-Anon meeting Mondays at 6 p.m.

Wednesday evening Lenten meal at 6:15 p.m. and worship service 7 p.m. Thursday morning Bible Study 9:15 a.m. and prayer time at 11:15 a.m. Thursday evening OSL Ringers 6:30 p.m. and OSL Singers at 7:30 p.m. Food and Pet Food Pantry Thursdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. To schedule an appointment please call between 9:30-11:00 am the day of. Note new Food Pantry phone number is 712-522-3522.