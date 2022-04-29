Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church

Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 290th and Highway 6, McClelland, would like to invite all to join us on Sunday mornings for our worship service at 9:30 a.m. Children are welcome for the regular worship service and children sermon during the worship service. Upcoming event, Saturday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be our Yard Sale/Bake Sale at the church. On Sept. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. will be our Soup Supper/Bake Sale at McClelland Town Hall.

You do not have to be a member to participate in our church activities. Everyone is welcome.

Underwood Lutheran Church

Underwood Lutheran Church, 10 Third Ave., will hold Sunday activities. Education begins at 9 a.m. and in-person worship begins at 10:15 a.m. featuring Holy Communion. Online video of both services available later in the day. Pastor Scott Dalen will deliver a sermon based on John 21:1-19.

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church

Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Ave, invites you to worship with us. Our service runs from 9:30-10:30 a.m. and children are invited to participate in Sunday school. Rev. Dr. Edwin G. Steinmetz will be delivering the sermon “The Means of Grace.” Communion will be served in addition to playing the bells and celebrating our May birthdays’ and anniversaries. Join us for refreshments following service. Adult Bible study meets on Mondays and Thursdays from 9-10 a.m. Mark your calendars for hot dog bingo on Thursday, April 21. Dinner at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. $10 gets you a hot dog, chips, drink and 20 games. Additional hot dogs and bingo cards can be purchased.

Our church is collecting Iowa 5 cent refund cans and bottles for one of our Mission Projects, The Kanesville Honor Guard Society. Your donations help! Bags can be dropped off at the door. Our food pantry is open on Monday’s and Thursday’s until 10:30 a.m. For more information contact the church office at 712-366-2513 or visit us on Facebook at gethsemanepresbyterianchurch.org.

Timothy Lutheran Church

Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, offers services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. The church alternates between traditional services and praise services each week. Sunday, May 1 will be a traditional service. Bible study and Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. If a month has a fifth Sunday, the church hosts a combined service at 9 a.m. Food and fellowship after service on fifth Sundays and there is no Bible study or Sunday school on those days. The church is handicap accessible.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church

St. Paul’s Evangelical Country Church, 11055 Dumfries Ave., rings the church bell at 10:30 a.m. to welcome people to worship each Sunday morning. There are directional signs from Wabash Avenue and Pioneer Trail leading to the church. We are a friendly, growing Bible-teaching church led by Rev. Jason Kinney. Sunday School for all ages, including adults, begins at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday night activities include adult small group Bible study and youth groups. This Sunday’s scripture is Matthew 16:24-27, with the sermon title “The Call to Discipleship.” Greeters are Marsha Parker and Nancy Schultz. Discipleship Training will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Our Easter sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. will be in the Fellowship Hall with breakfast following. Visit our website stpaulsecc.org for more information. We are handicapped accessible.

Compass Christian Church

Compass Christian Church, 2007 S. Seventh St., welcomes you to worship with us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. We are located just west of the South Expressway. The church is handicap accessible. During worship a cry room is available, and childcare for ages 1-4 with drop off at the beginning of the service and pick up after service. Following communion, Compass Kids grades K-5 meet downstairs for special Bible lessons. You may also worship with us at compasscb.online.church or on YouTube. Weekly schedules include Mondays Men’s Bible Study, Prayer and Fellowship Group, who meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday’s groups include kids K-5th, students sixth through 12th and Adult Prayer Group, all meeting at 6:30 p.m. Men’s and women’s groups are held at various times throughout the year.

Join us as we celebrate Easter with joyful worship, Bible-based preaching and teaching and activities for all ages. More information may be found on Facebook at Compass Christian Church CB, compasscb.org, or call the church office at 712-366-9112.

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church

Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 5th Avenue, invites the public to participate in our live worship service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Starting June 5 our worship service will begin at 10:30 am. Face masks are optional. The Sunday worship service will continue to be recorded live and can be viewed on our Facebook page: Fifth Avenue UMC, Council Bluffs. The church office can be reached at 712-323-7374 or through our email at fifthaveumchurch@gmail.com. Upcoming events — May 11 6 p.m. Meal & Message, May 14 1:30 p.m. Mother’s Tea, May 15 after church service Potluck and Games, May 25 6 p.m. Meal & Message.

Bethany Presbyterian ChurchBethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., has worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Pastor Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be “Converted” and the scripture is Acts 9:1-20. Liturgist is Evelyn Irwin and the greeters are Steve and Deb Fuller and Linda Cody. This is Communion/Pantry Sunday. On Saturday, April 30, at 9 a.m. is the CBCluster at Gethsemane. Bethany Singers will sing. There will be church cleaning on Friday, April 29, at 9 a.m. Our service can be seen live through streaming on our FB page, however it is still a work in progress. We are a handicap accessible facility.

Community of

Christ ChurchCommunity of Christ Church, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd, holds Sunday worship. Our theme this week is “Clothed with Joy.” Our scripture for this week is J; Psalm 30; John 21:1-19; Acts 9:1-20; Rev. 5:11-14. Brad Knott will be speaking the message. Services will begin at 10:15 a.m., come join us as Brad Knott will be speaking the message. Please call our office at 712-323-4498 for any questions. There are virtual ministries out on our World Church Website at ministries cofchrist.org.

Epworth United Methodist Church

Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, worships on Sundays at 9:25 a.m. The people are friendly, the worship is meaningful and the building is handicap accessible. Masks and hand sanitizer are available. We also invite you to our Bible study on Thursdays at 9 a.m.

Please join us for our Spaghetti Bake Supper on Saturday, April 30 from 5-7 p.m., free-will offering. We keep in prayer for the healing of our community and the nation for God. If you want us to pray for you personally, let us know your prayer requests by phone or online at Friends of Epworth UMC Facebook. Office hours are 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Phone: 712-323-3124.

Faith Lutheran Church

Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 South 11th Street, will have traditional worship with Holy Communion at the 9:00 a.m. Sunday worship service and the Operation Barnabas donation box will be out. Tuesday there is a 9:30 a.m. adult Bible study that is open to everyone in the church fellowship hall – please enter by the rear door. Wednesday there is a 5:30 pm. Praise Team practice. Thursday the LWML will meet at 1:00 p.m. for a contemporary Bible study with Pastor Ron followed by a brief business meeting. All women are invited and most welcome to attend. Faith is observing social distancing but masks are optional. LWML currently has ongoing mission projects of collection eyeglasses, children’s underwear, new socks of any size and newborn diapers and there are receptacles in the Narthex for accepting donations from the congregation. Services are also available on Faith’s Face Book page and on You Tube by searching to Ron Rosenkaimer. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith contact the church office at 323-6445.

New Horizon Presbyterian Church

New Horizon Presbyterian Church has traditional services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and a praise service at 9 a.m. Sunday School for children and adults is 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. On Wednesdays the Dulcimer Group practices at 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Praise Team at 5:45-6:30 p.m., the Chancel Bell Choir at 6:30-7:30 p.m. and the Chancel Choir at 7:30-8:30 p.m. On Thursday April 28, the Grief Group will meet at 1:00 p.m. Children are welcome to attend services but the nursery will not be available. If you are ill, please worship from home by watching our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NewHorizonPC.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., welcomes everyone to join us for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Kim Crummer will be our guest pastor. His sermon is titled “Opened Eyes.” Sermon text is Luke 24:13-35. Saturday at 9 a.m. Council Bluffs Presbyterian Churches Cluster Meeting at Gethsemane Presbyterian Church. Sat at 2 p.m. Westminster Session Meeting. We are handicapped accessible through the northeast door of church.

Corpus Christi Catholic Parish

DIVINE MERCY SUNDAY– April 24, 2022: Join us on April 24 for this city-wide event, which will be held this year at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs. Everyone is invited! The schedule is as follows:

2 pm Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament

2:05 – 2:55 pm Talk by Fr. Max Carson on Divine Mercy

3 – 3:15 pm Recitation of the Divine Mercy Chaplet

3:30 pm Recitation of the Rosary

4 pm Benediction

Confessions will be heard throughout.

Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles, 3304 4th Avenue, Council Bluffs, and Corpus Christi Our Lady of Carter Lake, 3501 North 9th Street, Carter Lake, celebrates the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass every day of the week. Daily Mass is celebrated as follows: In English on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8 am (Council Bluffs) and in Spanish on Monday and Thursday at 6 pm (Council Bluffs). Our Weekend Mass in English is celebrated on Saturday at 4 pm and on Sunday at 8 am and 10 am (Council Bluffs) and at 9:30 am (Carter Lake). Our Sunday Spanish Mass is 12 pm (Council Bluffs).

Eucharistic Adoration is held every Monday and Thursday from 9 am to 5:45 pm at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles.

For more information, call the parish office at 712-323-2916 or 712-323-4716 (Spanish) or visit our parish website at www.corpuschristiparishiowa.org

Emanuel Lutheran Church

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are! Our weekly worship service as well as Sunday school are at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. This Sunday we welcome Matt & Simone Weber from Table Grace Café. They will be sharing their musical talents during the worship service and serving food following the service during coffee hour in the community room. Other events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center Monday at 10 a.m., Bible study in the conference room Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Tai Chi in the youth center Thursday at 10 a.m., and Craft Inn Saturday in the community room beginning at 10 a.m. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org<http://emanuelcb.org.

Saint John Lutheran Church

Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., holds worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. Worship is also available to watch on YouTube, our website is www.SaintJohnELCA.org. Our Facebook page is Saint John Lutheran Church Council Bluffs IA. The Bell Choir practices at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Confirmation class and high school youth meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the Chancel Choir starts at 7 p.m. Other meetings this week: Thrivent Shred Event in the parking lot from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. The building is handicap accessible. Please call the church office with any questions, 712-323-7173.

Broadway Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)

Rev. Carol Hall and the members of our congregation invite you to join us for Sunday Worship, 9am, at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Avenue A. This week’s message will be “Onward.” Following worship, you are invited to join us in fellowship for coffee and donuts!

We celebrate communion weekly; communion is open to all. Overeaters Anonymous meets Mondays at noon. Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesdays at 6pm and Fridays at 7:30pm. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is ADA-accessible. Masks are optional. To submit prayer requests, or for more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, or email us at office@bcccb.org. Visit us online at www.bcccb.org or on Facebook.

First Congregational UCC Church

Come and join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ), located at 611 1st Avenue in Council Bluffs. Coffee is available. Our service is also provided via ZOOM. Please email the church for information to join the ZOOM meeting: cbfirstcong@gmai.com

First Congregational offers a free Community Dinner the last Friday of each month, from 5:00-630pm.Come and enjoy a hot meal inside!

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 600 Bluff St., can be reached at 712-322-6655. Everyone is welcome. Youth Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Worship services Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Other activities this week include Al-Anon meeting Monday and Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. in the Education Building. Thursday morning Bible Study at 9:15 a.m. and prayer time at 11:15 a.m. Food and Pet Food Pantry Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday evening at 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment please call between 9:30 and 11 a.m. the day of. Note new Food Pantry phone number is 712-522-3522.